West Brom legend Ally Robertson delivers verdict on abysmal run of form

West Brom legend Ally Robertson has suggested the club need to switch attention their attention to next season.

The Baggies have endured a horrific start to 2022 with an absolutely risible run of form.

They have only won one of their last 12 league games against relegation-threatened Peterborough United.

This run has seen a change of manager at the club, with Steve Bruce having been appointed as the replacement of Valerien Ismael.

Robertson believes that the club should now focus on next season to allow Bruce to fully evaluate the squad and to plan for his team for the next campaign.

“There is no other way to say it – our performances over the past 12 games have been abysmal,” wrote Robertson, via the Express & Star.

“We’ve won just one of those matches – against struggling Peterborough back in January and I’m already starting to turn my attentions to next season.

“Now it’s about forward planning and making sure Steve Bruce identifies all the problems and is given the tools to fix them.”

Bruce took over the club at the start of February and has lost four of his first five games in charge, drawing the other.

West Brom’s current fixture schedule sees them face the likes of Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Fulham.

Failure to win any of those three and serious questions will need to be asked over the future of their newly appointed manager.

Their season had completely collapsed, having been competing for an automatic promotion place as recently as December.

The club is now 13th in the table, some eight points adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

This appointment of Bruce and the timing of it has really reflected horribly on the running of the club.

Ismael was allowed to bring in players in January, including the £7 million capture of Daryl Dike, only to then be sacked.

Bruce’s recent record also isn’t the most inspiring and the decision to appoint him was a strange one.

These next few games are hugely important because they cannot afford to sack Bruce having only brought him in in February, but his position may become untenable if he is still winless in a few weeks.