West Brom left in limbo regarding transfer saga involving 20-year-old

West Bromwich Albion’s wait to land a fee for former starlet Nathan Ferguson from Crystal Palace rumbles on with a tribunal date still yet to be set, according to the Express & Star.

Ferguson made his Baggies breakthrough at the start of the 2019-20 season and ended up making 21 appearances for the club during that campaign.

Still a teenager at this point, Ferguson was the subject of transfer interest from Palace in the 2020 January transfer window and an £11 million fee was agreed with the Eagles.

A failed medical scuppered the move though but it ended up going through later that year in July after Ferguson turned down a new contract at The Hawthorns and walked away as a free agent.

Contract rules in England though state that the Baggies were entitled to compensation, and with both clubs unable to reach an agreement in terms of a figure the matter has to go to tribunal.

Over a year on though and with Ferguson yet to make an appearance for Palace due to injuries, a date to decide how much West Brom will receive for the youngster is still yet to be set, with both outfits now waiting on the PFCC (Professional Football Compensation Committee) to form a panel and decide on the outcome.

The Verdict

It will be incredibly frustrating for West Brom to not have this settled yet, but they clearly believe they have a good chance of getting a decent fee for Ferguson still.

They are said to be rejecting all of Palace’s offers to settle the deal out of court but it looks as though the fee is going to come down to an independent panel.

If they take into consideration the fact that Ferguson hasn’t played for a whole year and a half though due to injuries then that could mean that the Baggies don’t get as high a fee as they may think.

West Brom will be hoping that the panel take into account his form for the club in his brief spell and the fact that an eight-figure fee was already agreed in 2020 but the longer Ferguson doesn’t play and the longer this drags on the more you suspect that the Baggies may draw the short end of the stick.