West Bromwich Albion midfielder Alex Mowatt has claimed he is unsure about his Elland Road reception ahead of this weekend's Leeds United clash.

West Brom currently sit fifth in the Championship table following last Saturday's 2-0 victory over Oxford United, which came courtesy of goals from Mowatt and second-half substitute John Swift.

The Baggies will be pleased by their triumph over Oxford, but this weekend presents a very different challenge as the West Midlands side face a trip to league leaders Leeds, who are full of confidence following successive victories over promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United.

The upcoming Saturday lunchtime clash between the Whites and the Baggies also sees Whites academy graduate Mowatt return to Elland Road, this time wearing Albion colours.

Mowatt made 125 senior appearances for the West Yorkshire outfit before departing in favour of a move to Barnsley in January 2017, and he has subsequently gone on to represent Oxford, Middlesbrough and current club West Brom.

Alex Mowatt on Leeds United clash and Elland Road reception

The Baggies midfielder told BBC Radio West Midlands: "We know what it will be like, and they are flying this season.

"We played them early doors this season, and it was a good game, but since then, they've taken off.

"Hopefully we can have a good game there and play our style."

When asked about what sort of reception he expects to receive from the Whites faithful, Mowatt said: "I don't know, actually.

"Quite a lot of my mates are Leeds fans, they'll be giving me stick because they're near the corner flag.

"We'll see what happens.

"We go knowing it'll be really difficult, but we go wanting to play our way.

"It's been a really strange season.

"We lose a game, and then we draw, and we check the table, and we're still sixth.

"We've got a great chance (of finishing in the play-offs) now.

"The longer the gaffer (Tony Mowbray) has been here, we want to adapt to his style more.

"It was pretty much a lot different to Carlos' (former boss Corberan) way.

"So the more games we have under him, the better it can get.

"The top four are sort of above and away and all the way down to 14th or 15th is really tight.

"We want to stay in the play-offs, and hopefully we can do that."

Championship standings Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds 34 50 75 2 Sheffield Utd 34 22 70 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 34 19 62 5 West Brom 34 13 51 6 Blackburn 34 5 51 7 Coventry 34 4 50 8 Bristol City 34 5 49

Leeds United clash could prove too difficult for West Brom

Baggies midfielder Mowatt has every right to express his confidence in his side's chances of finishing in the play-offs, given the fact that they occupy a top-six spot with just 12 Championship games remaining.

Furthermore, as alluded to by the Leeds academy graduate, the early-season meeting between the Baggies and the Whites was a close-fought affair that finished 0-0 at the Hawthorns.

However, Daniel Farke's men are absolutely flying right now and look on course to win the Championship title while they are on a five-game winning streak and have not lost in the league since November.

Every point is vital for the Baggies as they look to finish in the play-offs, but Saturday's trip to Elland Road seems likely to hand Mowbray's side their eighth defeat of the season.