West Brom have reportedly been knocked back by Lee Carsley as they search for Carlos Corberan's successor.

Corberan left West Brom towards the end of 2024, taking on the Valencia job after a successful stint at the Hawthorns in difficult circumstances in the Championship.

Now, the pressure is on the Baggies to land Corberan's successor, with Carsley seemingly a manager they were interested in.

Carsley rejects West Brom job

It was reported on Tuesday evening by Alex Crook of talkSPORT that Carsley had rejected the West Brom job.

The 50-year-old is in-charge of the England U21s and finished 2024 in interim charge of the senior national side, guiding England to promotion from their Nations League group across six fixtures between Gareth Southgate's exit and Thomas Tuchel's arrival.

More to follow...