As West Bromwich Albion continue to navigate through challenging financial waters, the summer transfer window provided an opportunity for the club to balance the books with both incomings and outgoings.

This summer was the first transfer window conducted under new American owner Shilen Patel, who claimed a majority stake in the Black Country outfit for a reported figure of £60 million.

This season, the club was placed under an EFL-imposed business plan to avoid breaking Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR), impacting the amount of transfer activity Albion could conduct.

Despite the financial limitations at The Hawthorns, West Brom were able to recruit 11 new faces to the group, with the new crop of players taking on the challenge to get the club back to the Premier League.

West Brom - 2024/25 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Mikey Johnston Celtic Permanent Callum Styles Barnsley Permanent Torbjorn Heggem Brommapojkarna Permanent Gianluca Frabotta Juventus Permanent Devante Cole Barnsley Permanent Ousmane Diakite TSV Hartberg Permanent Joe Wildsmith Derby County Permanent Mason Holgate Everton Loan Paddy McNair San Diego Loan Uros Racic Sassuolo Loan Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa Loan

Despite having significant losses to the playing squad, fees from the sales would be used to bulk up the current group of Baggies players, making them more equipped for the continuous slog of a Championship campaign.

With almost half of the season played in the second tier so far, West Brom’s FLW fan pundit Callum Burgess has weighed in with his thoughts about the transfer activity over the summer.

West Brom transfer window impresses despite financial barriers

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, fan pundit Callum Burgess believes the recruitment team have done as well as they could have given the financial troubles they’ve faced.

Burgess said: “I think when you take into consideration the financial restrictions that have been placed upon the scouting and recruitment team, then I’d say they have done the best with what they’ve got.

“Over the past two seasons we’ve had a lot of change with almost a revolving door of incomings and outgoings, especially this summer, and we’ve done well to get just over £5 million for (Okay) Yokuslu, (Brandon) Thomas-Asante and (Conor) Townsend, who were heading into the final years of their contracts.”

Burgess added: “I think they’ve done OK when it comes to incomings. I wouldn’t say amazing, so I’d rate it around six or seven out of ten.

“The club has done well with getting Callum Styles for such a cheap fee, who's turned out to be a decent left-back at Championship level, while Torbjorn Heggem has been an absolute steal and I can’t think of many better signings from Championship clubs than this one, considering he cost us just under half a million pounds.

“He’s come into the team and been one of our best players, so I expect clubs to come in and try to sign him next summer, but even so, it would be a really good return on the investment, so you could class that as very good business.

“Some other players like (Ousmane) Diakite and (Gianluca) Frabotta haven’t come off yet, but I think the next few transfer windows are going to be very crucial to see whether the recruitment team are making a decent return for us.”

West Brom’s new transfer approach is a step in the right direction

It’s been a welcome and refreshing change to see Albion recruiting so many players from overseas clubs, with this approach hardly used under the tenure of previous controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

Many sides in the past have reaped the rewards from signing overseas gems whose playstyles suit the English game perfectly, and the Baggies have already benefited from this with the acquisition of Heggem, who has been terrific in the heart of Albion’s backline so far this season.

The West Midlands club also recruited Matheus Pereira from Portuguese outing Sporting Lisbon for a minimal fee a few years ago, becoming one of the greatest talents the second tier has ever seen and flourishing in the top flight.

This goes to show that the players are always out there to pick up, and a continuation of this tactic could be the difference maker in West Brom getting back to the promised land of the Premier League, while steering around the economic hardships.