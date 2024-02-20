Highlights West Brom face Plymouth Argyle in a bid to solidify a play-off spot after a minimal lead cut by Southampton loss.

West Bromwich Albion will aim to strengthen their grip in the play-off race when they travel to Home Park to clash with Plymouth Argyle this evening.

A number of clubs are vying for a place in the top six, with Albion’s lead in fifth place cut to just a solitary point after their 2-0 home defeat to Southampton last Friday.

The Baggies will be aiming to restore a healthy gap with all three points, but desperately need to sort out their form on the road, with their last away victory coming at Rotherham United at the beginning of December last year.

A change in their fortunes away from The Hawthorns could be enough to secure their place in the play-off places come May, but action by the playing squad has to happen now if they want to keep themselves in contention.

West Brom announce signing of free agent Yann M’Vila

West Brom have announced the signing of midfielder Yann M’Vila, who joins on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The Baggies have secured their seventh addition of the season, with the former French international bolstering the midfield department for the crucial final run-in.

M’Vila is best known for his time in the Premier League with Sunderland in the 2015/16 season, making 37 appearances as the Black Cats retained their top-flight status under Sam Allardyce.

In his career, the 33-year-old has also spent time abroad with Rennes, Rubin Kazan, Inter Milan, Saint Etienne and most recently Olympiacos, with M’Vila working under Corberan during the Spaniard’s short stint with the Greek giants.

M’Vila made 140 appearances for Olympiacos between 2020 and 2023, as the club secured back-to-back Super League titles in the 2020/21 and 2021/22 terms.

According to journalist Joe Chapman, M’Vila will not be able to feature against the Pilgrims this evening as he works his way towards full match fitness, having been a free agent since last summer, but proves to be an exciting addition with the wealth of experience he possesses.

Carlos Corberan reveals why West Brom signed Yann M’Vila

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan believes Yann M’Vila’s experience can help cover the absence of fellow midfielder Jayson Molumby.

Molumby sustained a foot problem and required surgery on the issue at the beginning of February, with the Irish Mirror reporting the 24-year-old could miss the remainder of the season as a result.

This has prompted Albion to move swiftly in the free agent market with M’Vila, and Corberan admitted the addition was to cover Molumby’s injury.

Speaking to the official West Brom website, Corberan said: “We’ve picked up an injury to Jayson Molumby and that left us without as many options as we would like in the middle.

“Yann is a really positive option to have. He arrives with plenty of experience and with plenty of desire and motivation to help us.

“We will need to be patient with him from a fitness point of view as he has been a free agent since the summer, but we know he has the determination to be ready for what will be an important few months.”

West Brom team news for Plymouth Argyle trip

West Brom are set to be without six first-team players for their rearranged fixture against Plymouth.

The Baggies travel to Home Park in midweek due to their recent participation in the FA Cup, and Corberan will have to navigate around multiple injuries as pressure builds in the top six hunt.

Molumby, as mentioned above, is out with a foot injury, while Kyle Bartley will also miss the game as he nurses a calf issue.

Josh Maja remains on the sidelines after damaging ankle ligaments at Sunderland last December and Matt Phillips is also out of the trip due to a long-term hamstring complaint.

Experienced defender Martin Kelly has suffered an injury setback with his calf and has been restricted to minutes in the U21 setup, while Daryl Dike is out for the remainder of 2024 after rupturing his Achilles in their most recent away clash with Ipswich Town.