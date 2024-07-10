West Bromwich Albion's summer is starting to fire up, with incomings and outgoings expected.

With new ownership at the helm, the mission statement for Carlos Corberan and his players is clear: win promotion.

They don't have the pressure to achieve this goal as imminently as other teams in the Championship, but the intent to be at the top is there, even if it is not considered as crucial to them as others, like it was to Leeds United last season.

The departures of Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton from the division should make things much more competitive, although the relegated sides will pose a threat too.

Albion certainly have a good base to build off. Their fifth-placed finish in the 2023/24 campaign means that, logically, only a few more pieces need to be added for things to really start moving in a positive direction.

With that in mind, Football League World has gathered all the latest news around the Baggies' transfer activity.

West Brom interest in Okay Yokuslu

A departure of the Turkish international seems very likely. Yokuslu has not long been knocked out of Euro 2024 by the Netherlands, and he might not be around long enough to play the first game of the season against Queens Park Rangers.

Two clubs from his homeland - Besiktas and Trabzonspor - have been reported to be interested in the 30-year-old midfielder. Journalist Ertan Suzgun said on Play Spor, on Tuesday, that the former had agreed personal terms with Yokuslu.

"If West Bromwich goes down a little and Besiktaş goes up a little, the transfer fee is okay. The final decision will be made by the coach," added Suzgun, via Birmingham World.

He might not end up going home though. Hull City are also expected to attempt a move for Yokuslu.

Boro are not believed to be pursuing a move for the West Brom midfielder at the moment, according to the Northern Echo.

Swift was initially reported to be a target of Michael Carrick's side by Football Insider, who said that they were plotting a move for the former Chelsea academy graduate.

However, despite discussions by the club's recruiting staff about Swift, there is no active pursuit of the Baggies man by Boro, as per the Echo. They did add, though, that there is still a chance that a move later in the window could be made by Carrick's team, but nothing is being planned as of now.

West Brom to sign Joe Wildsmith

Former Derby County goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith is set to join West Brom. This news is being reported by talkSPORT's Alex Crook.

Wildsmith is coming off the back of a promotion-winning season in which he kept 20 clean sheets in 40 League One games for the Rams, which earned him the golden glove.

County chose to let him go when his contract with them expired this summer, and a move to the Hawthorns appears to be on the cards.