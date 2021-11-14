West Brom latest news: January priority revealed as Ismael sends message to forgotten man and young duo targeted

West Brom continue to battle for promotion from the Championship this season, as they look to bounce back quickly, after last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Baggies currently sit third in the Championship table, although they are currently six points adrift of an automatic promotion place, meaning there is some pressure on Valerien Ismael’s side as they aim to return to the top-flight.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, there has been plenty of talk surrounding the Baggies in recent weeks, particularly with the all important January transfer window on the horizon.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the biggest West Brom news stories to have emerged in the past few days.

Dike a priority

The lack of an established goalscorer has been something of an issue for West Brom this season, and it seems that is something they will be working to address in the January window.

According to reports from The Express and Star, Daryl Dike – who impressed under Valerien Ismael while on loan with Barnsley last season – is the Baggies’ top priority ahead of the market reopening.

But with Dike having already netted ten times in 18 MLS games for Orlando City since returning to the USA in the summer, there are thought to be some concerns that the 21-year-old’s form, could take him out of the Baggies’ price range.

Ismael sends Zohore message

One current West Brom striker who has seen his future come under the microscope in recent days, is Kenneth Zohore.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Millwall, West Brom reportedly tried to off-load the striker in the summer, but having failed to do that, Ismael is not ruling out the prospect of Zohore having a part to play in the remainder of the campaign.

Despite the Dane playing just 22 minutes of league football this season, Ismael recently paid tribute to Zohore’s work rate behind the scenes, and in his desire to get minutes with the Under 23s, while suggesting that there is time for opportunities to emerge for the 27-year-old with the first-team.

Bayern chase Cleary

One player who West Brom may struggle to keep hold of long term despite their apparent desire to do so, is Reyes Cleary.

The 17-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for West Brom, but having impressed at youth level – scoring 15 times in 13 games for the Under 18s and Under 23s – reports from The Daily Mail say the Baggies are facing a fight to keep him.

Although the Midlands club are apparently working to tie the teenager to a new contract, it is claimed that interest from German giants Bayern Munich, as well as Premier League trio Crystal Palace, Southampton and Newcastle United, could put a spanner in those works.

Joshua attracting attention

Another young player West Brom are seemingly facing a battle to retain in the long-term, is Kevin Joshua.

The 19-year-old centre back has also yet to make his first-team debut for Ismael’s side, but has established himself as a regular for the club at Under 23s level, which appears to have led to interest from elsewhere.

According to All Nigeria Soccer, Premier League sides Aston Villa, Tottenham and Southampton, as well as West Brom’s Championship promotion rivals Fulham, are all interested in a January move for the teenager, which could be a problem for the Baggies given their defensive injury issues.