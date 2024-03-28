Highlights West Brom have an eight-point cushion in the play-off places.

The Baggies will aim to consistently earn points to frustrate rivals.

Defender Ingram may attract League One interest upon contract expiry.

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to extend their lead in the play-off places when they travel to south-east London to face Millwall on Good Friday.

A host of Championship sides are vying for a spot inside the top six come the end of the season, but the Baggies currently have an eight-point cushion from seventh placed Hull City heading into their clash at the Den, while they remain five points clear of Norwich City in fifth spot.

The expectation will be for the Black Country outfit to secure three points against Millwall, but the Lions come into the clash unbeaten in four of their last five Championship contests since Neil Harris returned to the club, so the Baggies will have to be wary of the threat Millwall will carry in front of their home faithful.

Here at Football League World, we bring you the latest updates surrounding West Brom.

Jed Wallace reveals West Brom’s plan to upset Championship rivals

West Brom captain Jed Wallace has revealed Albion’s plan to upset their play-off chasing rivals and admitted the Baggies have a point total in mind as they return to action following the international break.

Albion wideman Wallace returns to the Den for the second time since departing Millwall for B71 in the summer of 2023, and is expected to receive a hostile reception once again.

There will be everything to play for on Albion’s travels with Millwall themselves yet to escape the threat of relegation, and Wallace admitted the plan is to get under the skin of the likes of Coventry City, Hull and Norwich, by consistently picking up points and frustrating them in their efforts to hunt them down.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Wallace said: "For me, you just want to keep upsetting the other teams, where they come in and they go 'argh - they've won again' - that's our job really, to not give the other teams a sniff and worry about ourselves, the manager made a massive point of that before the game.

"He put a picture up of how far of the season we've worked through and how now this is the important spell and we need to worry about ourselves and our target. He's right, in our target doesn't change, we know a certain point tally we need and we want to get there as quickly as we can and worry about the rest after.

"There's plenty more football to play, the Championship's mad and weird, you say we're in great form but you can go and lose three in a row, that's what this league does. We just focus on the next game, Easter weekend is always a big one."

Ethan Ingram attracting interest from League One clubs

West Brom defender Ethan Ingram is drawing interest from League One as his contract is set to expire at the Hawthorns, according to journalist Dan Marsh.

The 20-year-old has been a regular for the Baggies at both U18 and U20 level but has struggled to break his way through to the first team in B71.

This prompted Albion to send Ingram out for his first loan spell in the EFL, and the right-back switched to the Peninsula Stadium with Salford City, contributing a goal and an assist from 21 fourth tier outings so far this season.

Tweeting on X, journalist Marsh said a number of League One clubs will be ready to pounce for Ingram’s signature if the Baggies fail to agree a new deal.

Given the huge strides of improvement Tom Fellows has made under Carlos Corberan since returning from an EFL spell with Crawley Town, Albion may be persuaded to see if similar improvement can be made to Ingram in order to offer competition to Darnell Furlong in the near future.

Early West Brom team news ahead of Millwall trip

West Brom could be boosted by the return of two senior figures when they travel to the Den to take on Millwall.

Matt Phillips and Josh Maja have been out for significant periods of time with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively, but the pair returned for an open training session on Tuesday at the Hawthorns, much to the delight of the Albion faithful.

Phillips was a key member of the Albion first team under Corberan at the beginning of the campaign and will add depth to the flanks on his return, while Maja will add an extra option to the forward line for the crucial final run-in.

American striker Daryl Dike is ruled out for the remainder of 2024 after rupturing his Achilles at Ipswich Town, while Jayson Molumby is in a race against time to return before the end of this term after undergoing surgery on a foot problem.

Martin Kelly has not featured since February last year after suffering injury setbacks and is unlikely to play in a blue and white shirt again.