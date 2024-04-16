West Brom suffered a blow in their pursuit of a top six finish last weekend.

Carlos Corberan’s side lost 1-0 at home to Sunderland, ending their 10-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

The Baggies maintained their fifth place position in the table despite the loss, but will be without Brandon Thomas-Asante in their upcoming fixtures due to suspension.

The gap to the chasing pack is seven points, but Hull City in seventh still have four games left to play so their play-off qualification isn’t quite guaranteed just yet.

Albion are aiming to earn a spot in the Premier League, having last played in the top flight in 2021.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the Midlands outfit as they prepare for this weekend’s big clash with Leicester City…

Mikey Johnston permanent fee claim

Mikey Johnston’s arrival in January from Celtic has been a huge boost to Corberan’s side for the second half of the season.

Tam McManus believes that a permanent deal could be worth up to £10 million for the Baggies if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

He has claimed that the winger’s stint at the Hawthorns has raised his value significantly.

“If he keeps playing the way he is between now and the end of the season, West Brom are in the playoffs; if they go to the Premier League, they might pay £10 million for him,” said McManus, via PLZ Soccer.

“Celtic would have been quite happy to take a couple of million for him.

“If West Brom get promoted and he’s flying, Celtic will demand a big, big fee for him, and I didn’t think that was possible until he went down there.”

Josh Murphy pursuit

West Brom are among the clubs eyeing a move for Oxford United’s Josh Murphy.

According to The Sun, the Baggies are set to compete with Southampton, QPR and Sunderland in the battle for the winger’s signature.

Murphy has contributed six goals and four assists in League One this season, with the U’s competing for a play-off place.

He is set to be available as a free agent in the summer as his contract expires in June, and could be a cheaper alternative option to a permanent move for Johnston.

Carlton Palmer gives Murphy transfer verdict

Carlton Palmer has given his verdict on West Brom’s potential pursuit of Murphy.

The 58-year-old believes it would be a solid bit of business to sign the winger for any Championship side, but questions his readiness to step up to the Premier League, if needed.

“Listen, it is no surprise that these clubs are looking at him; he has been playing well, and he is out of contract at the end of the season, so he will be available on a free transfer,” Palmer told FLW.

“So, is he at that level? Well, he has played at that level before, and he is a talented player, and if he is available on a free, then it represents good business.

“I mean, the Premier League, we are talking a step too far, but the Championship, I don’t think, is a step too far for him.

“It just depends on what league these clubs are in, but if he is available on a free at Championship level, that would be good business for any Championship club bringing him in on a free.”