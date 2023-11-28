West Bromwich Albion's impressive 2-0 win against high-flying Ipswich Town on Saturday has spirits high in the West Midlands as the Baggies stake their claim as potential promotion candidates.

Darnell Furlong opened the scoring early before Grady Diangana wrapped up the win in the 47th minute as West Brom kept a clean sheet against one of the most clinical sides in the league.

Making it four wins from their last five games, the Baggies' stellar form has them up to fifth in the Championship, just three points behind third-placed Leeds United.

Carlos Corberan has transformed his side since he took over as manager in October 2022 and they will be a worry for many Championship clubs as the busy Christmas period approaches. Their next fixture is a trip to Wales on Tuesday when they face Cardiff City at 19:45.

That being said, we take a look at the biggest news stories coming out of The Hawthorns.

West Brom take out loan with US investment group

Amid ongoing rumours of a takeover at West Brom, some huge news regarding financial decisions at the club was made public yesterday.

The Baggies have reportedly taken out an additional loan with US investment group MSD Holdings. The club took out £20 million last December, which is set to be paid back within four years.

Although it is common knowledge that current owner Guochuan Lai wants to sell the club, it won't fill fans with confidence knowing that the club still need outside investment.

However, the club have stated that the loan is to "support the ongoing funding of the football club's general business operations," and that the hierarchy are still "engaging with interested parties" that are interested in buying the club.

Corberan praises Kyle Bartley and Jed Wallace

Following their 2-0 win against Ipswich, Baggies boss Corberan was full of praise for Bartley's solid performance against the Tractor Boys.

The 32-year-old has featured in all but four of West Brom's fixtures so far this season and Corberan believes this was the best performance of the lot as Bartley kept a clean sheet against the highest scorers in the league.

"I saw maybe the best game that I saw him playing," Corberan said. "I need to analyse in detail, but I think he was very quick in the high press, he was defending very well and helping the team to attack."

"I need to see the GPS but it looked like every time we passed to the keeper he was making a sprint to drop and it says many good things about him."

It wasn't just Bartley that was praised by the Spaniard, club captain Wallace was also shown the spotlight by Corberan after he produced a man-of-the-match display against Kieran McKenna's side.

"He was excellent, but if you wanted to win this game everybody had to show the level," Corberan said. "It's true his commitment is at the maximum. Sometimes for Wallace the games are going to work the way he wants, sometimes not, but you can never have doubts that he is going to make his best for his team. Never."

Nathaniel Chalobah given injury timeline

The holding midfielder had featured in all but two of the Baggies Championship games this season before picking up an injury in the 2-1 defeat to Southampton.

The knee injury inflicted against the Saints ruled the 28-year-old out of the clash with Ipswich on Saturday, but fans will be hoping to see him return sooner rather than later.

However, Corberan has spoken out on the midfielder's injury and suggested it may just be a matter of time before Chalobah is back in the matchday squad.

“He received a kick at Southampton and had a pain in the knee," Said Corberan. "He was training normally in the international break, with this pain, but after training yesterday there was inflammation so he was out of the squad today."

“I need to see. Normally it’s not a long-term injury, but I need to see if it’s only days or if he needs more time.”