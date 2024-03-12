West Bromwich Albion further cemented their grasp on fifth place in the Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Having seen the results of sides below them come in on Saturday, Carlos Corberan's side pulled off a remarkable turnaround at his former club Huddersfield Town to emerge 4-1 victors through a Mikey Johnston double, Kyle Bartley and a goal of the season contender from Okay Yokuslu.

The win saw them go five points clear of Norwich City and Hull City, who are level on points in sixth and seventh position. With that being said, Football League World rounds up the subsequent latest news coming out of B71.

Despite the feel-good factor which has swept around this part of the West Midlands in recent weeks following a strong run of form and Shilen Patel's takeover, the latest update on Jayson Molumby's return to the side will come as somewhat of a blow to Carlos Corberan.

The former Brighton midfielder hasn't featured since sustaining a foot injury at the turn of the year, with his last appearance coming in the New Year's Day defeat against Swansea City.

There was hope that the Republic of Ireland international may have returned in the latter stages of the season ahead of the international window, but Corberan has since issued a damning update on those prospects via The Irish Independent.

“It’s impossible. The challenge is to start the pre-season with him,” he began.

“That’s the only possible target that we have. We knew that with the surgery it was a long-term injury.

Corberan concluded: “He has a boot, he is on the bicycle with his boot – one side with his normal foot, with the other with the boot! It’s still this. He is in the process of this.”

Prior to his injury, Molumby had registered 1 assist in 24 Championship appearances this term.

Aston Villa set to poach young West Brom midfielder

Reports have emerged on Tuesday regarding a transfer deal between West Brom and local rivals Aston Villa for 16-year-old midfielder Keilan Quinn.

It was revealed by the Athletic on Transfer Deadline Day that Albion were set to receive a seven-figure sum for the prodigy, who has featured 10 times for the club's U18 outfit in the U18 Premier League, registering a goal and an assist.

However, TheSecretScout has stated on X that Quinn has already said his goodbyes to those at the Baggies, which has been backed up further by a post on the youngster's Instagram profile.

“I would like to say a big thank you to WBA and everyone at the club who has helped me progress over the years. I am very grateful for the opportunities and experiences the club has given me. Time for the next chapter," Quinn wrote.

He isn't the first player to swap The Hawthorns for Villa Park at such an early stage in his career, as last year fellow prospect Jamaldeen Jinoh moved for an estimated £1m fee, as well as Tim Iroegbunam, who made the move in 2021.

Corberan hails continued Mikey Johnston impact

Despite the limited funds that were made available in the window prior to Patel's takeover, Albion have unquestionably made one of the signings of the January window in the form of Mikey Johnston, who netted another two goals at the John Smith's Stadium on Sunday lunchtime.

Johnston has netted six times in just nine appearances so far, averaging 0.8 shots on target per game and an astounding goal conversion rate of 55%.

Despite a below-par first-half performance against the Terriers, his goals started and rounded off a devastating comeback in West Yorkshire, which unsurprisingly led to further praise from his Spanish boss.

“Johnston is one player who is very special for us because he has the skill to help the team in building attacks and the skill to help in finishing of attacks. His goal contribution has been excellent so far and that’s why he will keep growing and have an important career because he is using the loan well.," Corberan told the Express and Star.

Next up for West Bromwich Albion

After trips to QPR and Huddersfield Town, Albion return to B71 to take on Bristol City on Saturday, 16th March as they look to extend the gap between themselves and the chasing pack.

It's a great opportunity for them to do so, as Coventry City are in FA Cup action against the Baggies' fierce rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, whilst Hull City don't feature at all this weekend, as their fixture against the Sky Blues has been re-arranged to Tuesday, April 23rd.

The previous encounter between West Brom and Bristol City ended as a goalless draw at Ashton Gate back in September, and this fixture will be the club's dedicated 'Military Matchday'.