West Bromwich Albion find themselves looking over their shoulder as teams look to chase the Midlands side down for a place in the play-offs.

Carlos Corberan’s side have been in and around the play-offs for the majority of the season, making them one of the top performers behind the likes of Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, and Southampton.

However, results have taken a bit of a turn in recent times, as the club has drawn the last three consecutive games in the league.

Those results have meant West Brom’s lead over sixth place Norwich City has been shortened to just two points, while seventh-place Coventry City are now just six points behind with a game in hand.

So, the Baggies have five games remaining to cement their place in the top six, with their first encounter being at home to Rotherham United on Wednesday.

So, as that game approaches, here at Football League World, we have looked at the latest news coming out of the club…

Carlos Corberan to make Josh Maja decision

West Brom have been a side that has suffered from several injuries this season, with their forwards being the main culprits.

One player who has had a dreadful time with injuries is striker Josh Maja, as he only joined the club on a free transfer in the summer and has managed just nine Championship games.

The 25-year-old has been missing from the Albion first team since picking up an injury in the game against Sunderland back in December, but he could now be set for a return.

It was mentioned that the forward could be set for a return to the matchday squad against Stoke City last Saturday, but he wasn’t named on the bench.

Now, the forward could be in line for a return on Wednesday night, but manager Carlos Corberan has insisted any decision to involve him will be taken by himself.

Corberan said, via the Express & Star: “I think the situation right now for the next game is about physical condition.

"Two things in football you need to understand is having a player available, and then ready for the competition.

"So it is always a challenge, and it is difficult to know the answer until you give the step needed to put the player in the pitch.

“From today, he has been completing extra work to allow us to increase his physical level.

"For me, he trains well in the next two days before the game, then the decision will be mine.

"From a physical and medical perspective, he has done enough to be involved.

"The decision always needs to be what is more beneficial for the team."

West Brom urged to make Erik Pieters decision

Football League World’s West Brom fan pundit Matt Smith believes this summer is the right time for the club to move on from defender Erik Pieters.

The 35-year-old has been with the Baggies since September 2022, when he joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Burnley.

The defender featured heavily for the club last season, and that has continued into this campaign, featuring 22 times so far.

Pieters signed a one-year extension at the beginning of this season, and with that set to expire this summer, Matt thinks it is time the club moved on from the player.

He told Football League World: “Given the club's ambitions, and that we could be in the Premier League next year, I think it’s time to move on from him.

“That’s not to say he’s done badly, having come in on a low wage, almost a panic signing to add depth, he’s come in and done a job, but there are some better young players at the club who could come into the team.

“He has done himself no shame, well done Erik, but it’s time to say thank you and farewell. At the age of 35, he’s not the most mobile, so you’d probably be in trouble playing Pieters in the Championship next season.”

Related West Brom: £4.7million signing proved to be an utter bust - View One midfielder who went on to better things away from England failed to make an impact at The Hawthorns when he arrived in 2008

Kenny Miller on Mikey Johnston’s future

Former Rangers and Celtic striker Kenny Miller believes Mikey Johnston will have attracted plenty of transfer interest after his form for West Brom and thinks a move away from Celtic is best for his career.

The Baggies signed Johnston during the January transfer window on loan for the remainder of the season, and since his arrival, he has scored seven goals in 13 Championship games.

The winger has been in sensational form and has helped West Brom maintain their play-off finish.

Now, Miller believes that form will have attracted more transfer interest, and he thinks for the sake of the player’s career, he needs to leave Celtic on a permanent basis.

Miller told Football Scotland: “I get the feeling Mikey has needed this move, and to be honest, it feels like a loan move with his future in mind; I don't think it's a case of him playing to prove himself capable of getting into Celtic's first-team. I'm not sure what his contract situation looks like, but if Mikey Johnston wants to take his career on a level, I think he's got to do it away from Celtic.

“I think he probably would've preferred a permanent move in January, but this stint he's got at West Brom is a great opportunity for him to either prove himself and seal a permanent move to West Brom, or at least put himself in the shop window at that level.

“He's at an age where he'll want to be playing regular football, and now he's showing people he can play at this level, with a top team. I've no doubt if West Brom don't make a permanent move for him in the summer, there'll be plenty of other clubs keeping a close eye on him.”