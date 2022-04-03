West Brom key figure outlines transfer priority ahead of the summer window

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has reiterated that his side will be looking at recruiting free agents in the summer, speaking to Birmingham Live.

The second-tier side operated with a very conservative spending policy in the summer, only bringing in free agents and loanees in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, perhaps a source of disappointment for supporters considering their high expectations.

However, the board took a change in direction in January as they forked out a fee reported to be in the region of £7m for Daryl Dike, who had thrived on loan at Barnsley last term during his only spell in England prior to his permanent move to The Hawthorns.

Barring the arrival of then out-of-contract forward Andy Carroll, that was it in terms of their incoming winter business and with the Baggies likely to remain in the Championship once again next season, it remains to be seen whether their spending is limited in the summer.

Second-tier rivals Reading splashed the cash under current Albion CEO Ron Gourlay – but he may have to work within a more limited budget with the club needing to remain compliant with the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules – still having a lot of their previous squad from the top tier at their disposal including the likes of Kyle Bartley and Sam Johnstone.

The likely departure of the latter may give them a bit of financial breathing room with the 29-year-old likely to be earning a generous salary – but Bruce is keen to focus on bargains regardless.

Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s tie against Birmingham City, he said: “I said a few weeks ago we’d be looking at players out of contract because there are some bloody good players out of contract.

“We have got to be ahead of the game in that respect.”

The Verdict:

Bruce is right and he has a prime example right on his doorstep with a top-flight club likely to get a real bargain in England international Johnstone in just a few months.

Albion do not have to spend huge sums of money to recruit high-quality players – and it could be argued that the free-agent market can be best utilised to sign those who may not start but will still play an important part for the club.

Strength in depth will be key as well as a sizeable injection of fresh blood in the summer – and those out-of-contract players could provide that.

It could be argued that recruiting free agents can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, there’s often a good reason behind why a player has been let go but on the other hand, some of those that have been deemed surplus to requirements will have no shortage of motivation to do well.

And there are even those that are available for free due to the fact they rejected fresh terms at their previous club, so there’s definitely scope to utilise this market in a positive way.

Building for the long term is important though, so most recruits should have plenty of time left to make a real impact in their career. And this focus on the bigger picture is why they should limit the number of loanees they bring in when the summer comes along, even if Bruce only has a limited budget.