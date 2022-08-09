West Brom key figure makes transfer admission following yesterday’s draw against Watford

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has admitted he will speak to CEO Ron Gourlay about the possibility of strengthening his squad further following an injury to Daryl Dike, speaking to the Express and Star.

Before the game, it was revealed that the United States international had suffered a thigh injury in training and though it’s currently unclear how long he will be out for, the Baggies’ manager believes this could be a serious setback.

This is a real blow for Dike who has struggled with injuries during his time at The Hawthorns and with this, has made just three competitive appearances for the West Midlands side since his £7m arrival in January.

And this latest setback could end up being a real blow for them in their quest to be much more prolific in front of goal this season, with their lack of quality in the final third proving to be key in their failure to secure a play-off spot at the end of last term.

They have recruited John Swift and Jed Wallace since then with both being crucial to their former sides’ causes in recent years with their goals and assists, but their lack of available options up top is a worry.

And Bruce has even admitted that it could impact his transfer business, with the 61-year-old previously not intending to recruit another forward.

He said: “We’ll have a conversation with Ron (Gourlay).

“Plans get changed because of what’s just happened. We’ve got a hell of a schedule coming up too.

“I never like doing anything (reacting) but we may have to find something because it wasn’t an area I was looking, being honest.

“With the way we played, with the two out and out No.9s we’ve got – it’s frustrating, we’ll see what happens.”

The Verdict:

Arguably, a new forward was needed regardless of Dike’s injury, because that added firepower up top could end up being the difference between a top-flight return and remaining in the second tier.

Callum Robinson may be able to play up top – but he didn’t score enough goals last season to be counted on as a main forward – so they may even need two new strikers between now and the end of the window.

Swift and Wallace may bring more firepower – but an unfit Dike and a lack of depth up top could punish them and this is why they will need to move quickly to secure one or two players that are reliable goalscorers at this level.

More depth is needed elsewhere though and they shouldn’t take their eye off the ball because of this blow, with another option desperately needed at left-back to provide competition for Conor Townsend.

And more depth in central defence certainly wouldn’t do them any harm either, even with Bruce opting to switch to a back four for the 2022/23 campaign and potentially beyond then.