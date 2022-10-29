West Brom key figure makes transfer admission ahead of winter window

West Bromwich Albion CEO Ron Gourlay has admitted players may need to move on if they want to make signings during the January transfer window, speaking to Birmingham Live.

The Baggies operated within a limited budget during the summer, with six of their eight additions coming in on free transfers, only spending transfer fees on Jayson Molumby and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Molumby made his move to Albion permanent for a fee believed to be in the region of £900,000 with Thomas-Asante reported to have cost £500,000. This is a minuscule amount compared to the £7m they spent to bring in Daryl Dike from Orlando City in the previous winter window.

However, they could be set for a financial boost in the coming months with the club currently in negotiations to receive a £15m-£25m loan, something that will provide new manager Carlos Corberan with the funds needed to put his stamp on his first-team squad.

However, a deal isn’t guaranteed to be struck with MSD Holdings and the Baggies’ budget looks set to be tight again if an agreement isn’t finalised, with Gourlay ruling out the sales of key players.

Others could potentially leave during the winter window though, especially if Corberan wants the opportunity to bring some of his own players in.

He said: “We’ve got a big squad, and if Carlos feels as though we need changes in the squad, then support him and we’ll look at that – that could mean funds available, but some may need to move on as well.

“We won’t be selling our top players, but we need to support his decisions and if certain players don’t fit into where Carlos sees the future of the club, then we have to make changes.”

The Verdict:

After spending £7m on Dike in January, they simply have to balance the books and you have to wonder whether they regret purchasing the United States international considering he’s been on the sidelines for most of his time at The Hawthorns so far.

They also parted company with Valerien Ismael not too long after recruiting him, with the former Barnsley boss likely to have played a big part in getting him in after managing him at Oakwell.

Ismael managed to get the best out of him with nine goals to his name in 21 appearances for the Tykes – and although he has also been a prolific figure in his home nation – it’s unclear whether Corberan will be able to get the best out of him when he does return to fitness.

The sale of Matheus Pereira should hopefully enable them to avoid breaching EFL restrictions and bring in some new faces during the winter, with another striker desperately needed.

A goalkeeper may also be on the agenda if Alex Palmer and David Button fail to live up to expectations, with Steve Bruce opting against strengthening his goalkeeping department following the departure of Sam Johnstone.