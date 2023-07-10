West Bromwich Albion CEO Mark Miles has revealed that his side don't need to cash in on more players before they can bring others in, speaking to the Express and Star.

The Baggies were previously believed to be in a delicate financial situation, even though they limited the amount they spent last season with the likes of John Swift, Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuslu all arriving on free transfers.

They may have spent fees on the likes of Jayson Molumby, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Nathaniel Chalobah, but they may not have paid that much for the trio in the end.

And they also utilised the loan market to strengthen their squad, with Marc Albrighton arriving in January for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Which players have left West Brom this summer?

The departures of players has eased pressure on the wage bill, with Albrighton the first man to leave the club following the expiration of his loan deal.

Kean Bryan, Quevin Castro, Jake Livermore and Tom Rogic have also departed with all four leaving following the end of their contracts in the Midlands.

And the sale of Dara O'Shea to Burnley last month has provided a cash injection into the club, with the Clarets needing to pay around £7m to lure the Irishman to Turf Moor.

The likes of Livermore and O'Shea were unlikely to be on modest wages at The Hawthorns, so their departures may allow others to arrive.

What did Mark Miles say about potential West Brom incomings?

Albion are yet to bring anyone in and that previously indicated that more departures may be required before others come in.

But that isn't the case according to Miles, who said: "We’re not reliant on getting out before we get in, we can bring in.

"The next bit of business we do might be a couple of ins, the next bit might be a couple of outs, there’s no requirement to get out before we get in, we can play around with that.

"But we also need to be mindful something might just arise tomorrow and we need to be in position to strike if that’s the person we want, last year we did that with Okay Yokuslu, he suddenly became available and we were in a position to strike.

"We need to be able to do that now."

Which areas do West Brom need to address?

It's good that Albion aren't needing to sell to bring players in - but they need to get busy sooner rather than later to ensure they have a sufficient number of options in all positions.

The goalkeeping department probably doesn't need to be looked at right now - but they could benefit from having a natural left-back to compete with Conor Townsend.

They should also be taking a closer look at their central defence because both O'Shea and Bryan have left, leaving them with few options in this department.

Recruiting another attacking midfielder would also be a good idea if Alex Mowatt isn't available as a potential backup option for John Swift. And they may want to add another defensive midfield option with Livermore leaving. Mowatt's future isn't certain either.

Up top, they are in desperate need of strengthening and would have needed a striker this summer regardless of Daryl Dike's fitness.