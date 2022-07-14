West Brom key figure makes key admission on 39-cap international ahead of potential transfer agreement

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has admitted his side now have a chance of recruiting current free agent Okay Yokuslu, speaking candidly to The Athletic journalist Elias Burke.

The Turkish international was previously seen as an unrealistic target by many with the Baggies now back in the Championship, failing to win promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season.

He was linked with a return to The Hawthorns last summer – but nothing came of it and 61-year-old Bruce revealed earlier this month that it was unlikely Albion were going to recruit him.

However, the Express and Star now believe a deal is now possible due to the 28-year-old reducing his wage demands and with that, has overtaken Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury on the second-tier side’s priority list.

And it was revealed by The Telegraph’s John Percy that “positive” talks had taken place between the two parties, with the English side able to negotiate with the player directly following his departure from Celta Vigo.

When asked after last night’s friendly about this potential deal, Albion’s manager admitted there’s now a chance they could see the midfielder return once more.

He said: “I thought the ship had sailed. However, we have got a chance.

“I don’t want to alert anyone else, but we have got a chance. We will see where that takes us over the next couple of days.

“I was very impressed with him when I saw him play in the PL (Premier League).”

The Verdict:

This would be an excellent addition in the middle of the park for the Baggies – because they could certainly benefit from having a fresh voice in midfield and an alternative to Jake Livermore.

His presence could help to set the likes of Alex Mowatt and John Swift free – and the addition of such an established international in the second tier would be nothing short of a coup.

However, they will need to get this deal over the line as quickly as possible because they may not have as much financial power as other sides, especially after potentially forking out on big wages for the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace.

The latter two certainly wouldn’t have come cheap with other sides reported to have been interested in their services, so it would be wise for the second-tier side to continue keeping an eye on their wage bill.

The departure of England international Sam Johnstone may have helped to make this potential Yokuslu deal happen with the former likely to have been earning a handsome amount – but they also need to ensure they are adapting to the financial conditions of the second tier.