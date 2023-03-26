West Bromwich Albion assistant boss Jorge Alarcon has taken to Twitter to praise an excellent week of training and look ahead to an important next month.

The Baggies are currently sitting ninth in the Championship table and five points adrift of the play-offs at this stage, giving them a tough task in their quest to force their way back into the top six with just nine league games left to play.

However, they have a game in hand over the Lions and if they can reduce the deficit to two points with the game in hand they have, they could potentially remain in the promotion mix for the remainder of the campaign.

Plenty could change between now and the end of the season with just six points separating fifth and 10th at this stage - and that could give the Baggies a real opportunity to assert themselves as genuine promotion candidates once more.

After such an impressive start to life under Carlos Corberan, a tinge of inconsistency has crept in but the fact they were so impressive during the early stages of the ex-Huddersfield Town manager's reign has kept them in the race for a Premier League return.

The international break could be crucial as Corberan looks to implement his ideas on the training pitch - and in good news for Albion supporters - it sounds as though the players had a productive week.

Taking to Twitter, Alarcon posted: "Good work this week @WBA. Let's go with the last and important month."

The Verdict:

Looking at their fixtures, they certainly have some winnable games in there.

Their form at home is very good and that's why they will be expected to overcome Millwall, a struggling Queens Park Rangers side, Sunderland and Norwich City, even though all four teams have some high-calibre players in their sides.

They need to improve on the road though, with Corberan's men needing to travel to Rotherham United, Stoke City, Blackpool, Sheffield United and Swansea City before the season ends.

If they want to win promotion, they need to be beating the likes of Rotherham and Blackpool with both at the bottom end of the division, and they should also be confident about coming out on top against Swansea who have endured a mixed season under Russell Martin.

The Stoke and Sheffield United games will probably be much harder though, with the former improving in recent times and the latter aiming to secure automatic promotion.

Turning draws into wins could be key for Albion - and it will be interesting to see whether they can be consistent between now and the end of this term.