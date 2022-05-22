West Brom keen to strike transfer deal for 6-goal Championship player

West Bromwich Albion maintain an interest in Millwall talisman Jed Wallace – and they are set to offer him a lucrative deal to remain in England, according to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon.

According to the report, Wallace’s agent is trying to secure the winger a European move, with previous interest from the Turkish Super Lig in January after it was suggested that Besiktas were interested in the 28-year-old.

However, Steve Bruce wants Wallace to come to The Hawthorns and be a part of his new-look Baggies side ahead of the 2022-23 Championship season as the Midlands club look to launch a promotion bid.

Wallace is a free agent this summer after letting his Millwall contract run down after five years at the Lions.

Following his arrival at The Den from West Brom’s bitter rivals Wolves in 2017 on a permanent basis, Wallace played 211 times in the Championship for the Lions, scoring 38 goals and assisting 41 times.

His future though is up in the air now, although Albion are looking to brush off other competition for his services this summer, with a return to Millwall looking very unlikely.

The Verdict

Wallace will have no shortage of options this summer considering he’s been a top Championship player for many years.

There’s a sense that he’s now perhaps outgrown Millwall and at the age of 28, he can go to a genuine promotion-chasing club and make a big impact.

West Brom would fit that mould with the team they have on paper and the potential wage packet they can offer Wallace, and with Steve Bruce likely going to play a 4-2-3-1 formation next season, that would suit the player a lot.

If Bruce thinks he will be able to get Wallace easily though he would be mistaken, as there’s likely going to be a big battle on for his signature.