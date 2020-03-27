West Brom keen to pay €11m for player that may ‘offer resistance’ if he’s not allowed to move

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen to pay €11 million (£9.9m) to sign on-loan midfielder Filip Krovinovic in the summer and it is understood the Croatian may ‘offer resistance’ if Benfica try to keep hold of him.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Hawthorns on a season-long loan deal in July 2019 and was Slaven Bilic’s first signing after taking charge of the club.

The Croatian midfielder has been an important player for the Baggies this season – making 34 appearances and helping them climb to second in the Championship.

It was reported earlier this week that the Midlands club were keen on making Krovinovic a permanent member of their side.

It is understood that Bilic is very keen on the midfielder, who has become a key figure in the dressing room.

The original loan deal did not include an option to buy but Portuguese news outlet O Jogo (via Sports Witness) has reported that West Brom are willing to pay €11 million (£9.9m) to sign him in the summer.

O Jogo has also claimed that the Benfica board has been discussing keeping the 24-year-old at the club but that they may face some resistance from the place if they try to do so.

Krovinovic still has some work to do with the Baggies this season and looks likely to play an important role once the Championship resumes, as they look to secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict

This will likely be music to the ears of West Brom fans, as Krovinovic appears a popular figure amongst the Hawthorns faithful.

The Croatian seems to be enjoying his football at the club and, if O Jogo’s report is to be believed, is determined to stay on at the club further than just one season.

With a reported fee of close to £10 million, you feel this deal could hinge on West Brom getting promoted in this campaign.