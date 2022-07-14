West Brom joined by European side in transfer race for 28-year-old

West Bromwich Albion have been joined by Turkish giants Galatasaray in the transfer race for Okay Yokuşlu, according to Fotomac.

Despite Steve Bruce’s denials last week, the Championship side are in talks with the 28-year-old regarding a potential return to The Hawthorns, having spent the second half of the 2020-21 Premier League season on loan at Albion.

The 39-cap Türkiye international featured 16 times in England’s top flight for West Brom, but the Midlands club were relegated and they then did not pursue another move for the defensive midfielder.

Since then, Yokuşlu barely featured for Celta Vigo in the first half of last season, before heading out on loan to their La Liga counterparts Getafe, where he played 11 times.

Now though, Yokuşlu is a free agent after departing Vigo at the start of the month, with West Brom eager to land his services.

However, the Turk is now experiencing interest from his home nation in the form of Galatasaray, and the report suggests that manager Okan Buruk has been in direct contact with the midfielder regarding a move, which he has agreed to if he cannot find a suitable club in England or Spain.

The Verdict

West Brom fans have been longing for Yokuşlu to return for the best part of a year now, and their hopes appear to be close to becoming a reality.

However, interest from Galatasaray, considering they are a big club, could complicate matters.

A mobile defensive midfielder though is needed at The Hawthorns this season, with Jake Livermore not getting any younger at this stage of his career.

If they can get a deal over the line for Yokuşlu, then it represents fantastic business – it doesn’t appear to be set in stone however.