West Brom join Sunderland in transfer battle for 25-year-old

West Bromwich Albion are keen on striking a deal for Leicester City goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, according to a Twitter update from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 25-year-old is currently third in the pecking order at the King Power Stadium behind Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward, potentially limiting the amount of first-team minutes he will win in the East Midlands during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Eldin Jakupovic was released on the expiration of his contract this summer and this potentially has opened up a first-team spot for the Dane.

Middlesbrough and Sunderland were reportedly keen on securing a deal to take him back to the second tier earlier this summer, though the former have moved to address their goalkeeping situation already with Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts both arriving at the Riverside Stadium.

The Black Cats have also recruited a goalkeeper with Alex Bass arriving from Portsmouth in the latter stages of last month – but are believed to have retained their interest in Iversen who will be allowed to leave Leicester if first-choice shot-stopper Schmeichel stays put.

And now Albion are thought to be interested in luring him to The Hawthorns, despite already having David Button and Alex Palmer at their disposal with Steve Bruce previously seeming to be happy with his existing options between the sticks.

The Verdict:

Considering Button and Palmer haven’t been regular starters in the Midlands for Albion, bringing in an established starting stopper may not be the worst idea in the world with Sam Johnstone leaving.

At this stage though, they need to be focusing on bringing in a left-back and a forward to give them a sufficient amount of depth in those two positions.

They may have already strengthened their firepower in the attacking third with the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace coming in – but they are currently lacking in depth in the forward area and risk struggling in front of goal again at times if they fail to add another option – especially with injuries and suspensions potentially coming into play.

Alex Neil’s side may also benefit from having another keeper at their disposal to allow some of their younger options like Jacob Carney to gain some valuable experience out on loan.

As a reasonably young player, Anthony Patterson could potentially benefit from a very experienced keeper who already has a wealth of experience in the top two tiers of English football under his belt. Bass doesn’t exactly fit that profile yet.