West Bromwich Albion have reportedly joined Sheffield Wednesday in the race to sign Everton defender Mason Holgate before tonight's transfer deadline.

That's according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, who claims that the Baggies are in talks over a potential loan deal for Holgate as they look to beat the Owls to his signature.

It has been an eventful deadline day for Holgate, with a permanent move to French side Lyon falling through, and it seemed as though he was on the way to Hillsborough after Wednesday were said to have opened discussions with the Toffees.

However, Albion have now entered the running to sign Holgate, and the move would see him return for a second spell at The Hawthorns having spent the second half of the 2018-19 season on loan at the club.

Holgate has made one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, but he looks set to depart Goodison Park on a temporary basis in the next few hours.

West Brom in talks to re-sign Mason Holgate

Holgate joined Everton from Barnsley in August 2015 for a reported fee of £2 million, but after struggling for game time in his first few years at the club, he joined West Brom on loan in December 2018.

The 27-year-old scored one goal and provided four assists in 23 appearances for the Baggies to help them reach the Championship play-offs, where they were beaten by Aston Villa in the semi-finals, and his impressive performances at The Hawthorns helped him force his way into the team after he returned to Merseyside.

However, Holgate has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park in recent years, and he spent the first half of last season on loan at Southampton before making the switch to Sheffield United in January.

Mason Holgate's stats last season (according to Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Starts Southampton 7 6 Sheffield United 10 9

After underwhelming spells with the Saints and the Blades, it seems that Holgate is not part of Sean Dyche's plans, and he could be moving on before tonight's deadline, with West Brom and Wednesday both said to be keen.

Should Albion get a deal over the line for Holgate, he would become their 11th signing of a busy transfer window after the arrivals of Joe Wildsmith, Torbjorn Heggem, Paddy McNair, Gianluca Frabotta, Ousmane Diakite, Callum Styles, Uros Racic, Lewis Dobbin, Mikey Johnston and Devante Cole.

Mason Holgate could be a gamble worth taking for West Brom

It has been a tough few years for Holgate, but returning to a club where he has previously performed well could be the perfect move for him to reignite his career.

There is no doubt that Holgate is a talented defender, underlined by the fact he has made 150 appearances for Everton over the years, and if he can rediscover his form, he could be a big asset for West Brom in the Championship.

The Baggies face competition from fellow second tier side Wednesday for Holgate's signature, but given his relationship with the club, and the fact Albion are more likely to be among the promotion contenders, they could have the edge in the race.