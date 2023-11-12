Highlights Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles is attracting interest from clubs in England and Europe ahead of the January transfer window.

Styles has had a successful career at Barnsley and has also represented the Hungarian national team.

Several clubs, including Sheffield United and Burnley in the Premier League, are reportedly interested in signing Styles, who still has 18 months left on his contract with Barnsley.

Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles looks set to be a man in demand in the January transfer window.

That's after a report from TEAMTalk claimed that a number of clubs from across England and Europe are interested in a move for the 23-year-old.

How has Styles' Barnsley career gone so far?

Styles joined Barnsley back in the summer of 2018 from Bury, who he would then rejoin on loan until January 2019.

The midfielder then spent three years in the Championship with the Tykes between 2019 and 2022, with his form seeing him break into the Hungarian national team, who he is eligible to represent through his grandparents.

After Barnsley's relegation to League One in 2022, Styles returned to the second-tier for the 2022/23 season when he spent the majority of the campaign on loan at Millwall, although he has since linked back up with Barnlsey in League One for the current campaign.

In total, Styles has made 142 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes, scoring 13 goals in that time.

Callum Styles league record for Barnsley - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 League One 12 3 1 2022/23 League One 6 1 1 2021/22 Championship 43 3 1 2020/21 Championship 42 4 4 2019/20 Championship 17 1 0 2018/19 League One 7 0 0 As of 12th November 2023

Now though, it appears that the midfielder could soon be on the move once again, as interest in him builds ahead of the January transfer window.

Who is interested in signing Callum Styles?

According to this latest update, a number of clubs are now keen to secure the services of Styles once the market reopens at the turn of the year.

It is thought that newly promoted Premier League duo Sheffield United and Burnley have both shown an interest in the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, Championship side West Brom are also thought to be keen on a deal for the Hungary international.

Further afield, French side Lens, German outfit Union Berlin, Portuguese club Braga, and Belgian side Anderlecht are all said to be monitoring Styles' situation.

As things stand, there are just over 18 months remaining on the midfielder's contract with Barnsley, securing his future at Oakwell until the end of the 2024/25 season, meaning the Tykes do have some scope to negotiate any offers that come in for him.

Where are Barnsley in League One?

Having missed out on promotion back to the Championship after a last minute defeat to Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off final, Barnsley look set to challenge for promotion once again.

Under new boss Neill Collins, the Tykes currently sit sixth in the League One standings, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places after 16 league games.

They are next in action on Tuesday night when they face non-league Horsham in an FA Cup first round replay, in their final outing before the November international break.

Would Styles be a good signing for one of these clubs?

Styles could be a useful signing for these interested sides, should one of them get a deal done here.

The midfielder was previously one of Barnsley's stronger performers during his time in the Championship with the club.

As a result, he would no doubt still be a decent option at that level for someone such as West Brom, while he may also feel he is now ready to make the step up to top-flight football, especially considering that at 23-years-old, he still has plenty of time to improve as well.

With that in mind, you do get the feeling that this ought to be a deal that is worth pursuing for a number of these clubs who are supposedly keen on him.