West Brom join Nottingham Forest and Barnsley in the race for available 26-year-old

West Brom have entered the race to sign former Brentford attacking midfielder Emiliano Marcondes this summer following Valerien Ismael’s arrival at the Hawthorns, according to The Express.

Marcondes is set to be a free agent this summer with his contract expiring at Brentford and him leaving after scoring in their 2-0 win in the Championship play-off final against Swansea City.

It has previously been reported that both Nottingham Forest and Barnsley are interested in making a potential move to sign Marcondes this summer.

While it was also suggested that the Tykes had entered into talks with the 26-year-old over the possibility of him making the switch to Oakwell this summer.

However, according to the latest report from The Express, Ismael moving to West Brom has altered the situation for the attacking midfielder.

It is now believed that Marcondes is on the list of potential targets for the Baggies to sign this summer alongside Alex Mowatt. That comes after the former Barnsley boss was a key driver in the Tykes’ interest in the 26-year-old this summer.

The verdict

This would be a potentially excellent signing for West Brom to make this summer, with Marcondes a player that Ismael is clearly an admirer of and would like to bring him into the Hawthorns to try and help him guide the Baggies to promotion. It seems that the 45-year-old had been wanting to sign him for Barnsley and will now look to bring him to his new club.

Marcondes is a player that has a lot of technical quality and he can pop up with important goals and assists in the final third as he showed during his spell with Brentford. He is also someone that is used to playing for a side competing for promotion and has experienced getting over the line and getting a side into the top-flight.

It would make perfect sense for the Baggies to secure a move for Marcondes this summer given that Ismael is wanted him at Barnsley and it could be a huge blow for his former club’s hopes of signing him. While it would also put Nottingham Forest’s chances of signing him in real doubt as well.