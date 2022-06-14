West Brom join Middlesbrough, Rangers and Watford in the race for 20-year-old’s signature

West Bromwich Albion are considering a loan move for Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, according to a report from the Express & Star.

It is understood that Baggies manager Steve Bruce is looking to sign a player who will be able to feature alongside Daryl Dike up-front next season.

Archer is believed to be on West Brom’s shortlist after producing some impressive performances in the Championship last season for Preston North End.

Loaned out to the Lilywhites in January, the 20-year-old managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in the second-tier whilst he also chipped in with one assist in 20 league appearances.

Since returning to Villa Park following the expiry of his deal at Deepdale, the striker has attracted a great deal of attention from Championship sides.

West Brom may have to fend off competition for Archer’s signature from Middlesbrough, Watford and Rangers who have all been touted as potential suitors by talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Preston are also keen on re-signing the striker on a temporary basis and have vowed to match any offer submitted by another second-tier side this summer.

Archer made his debut for England’s Under-21 side earlier this year and has since gone on to score four goals at this level with his latest strike coming during a clash with Slovenia last night.

The Verdict

If West Brom are able to win the race for Archer this summer, this could turn out to be a fantastic bit of business by the club.

The striker illustrated during the second half of the previous term that he is clearly capable of thriving in the second-tier and thus it is hardly a surprise that teams are queuing up to sign him on loan from Villa.

As well as being directly involved in eight goals at this level, Archer also managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.78 in the Championship.

Having opted to part ways with Andy Carroll, West Brom are in need of a new striker and thus Archer certainly fits the bill.

Archer’s arrival at The Hawthorns could force the club’s other attacking players to step up their performance levels which will have a positive impact on West Brom’s fortunes during the 2022/23 campaign.