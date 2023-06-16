West Bromwich Albion have joined the race for Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, according to Darren Witcoop.

The Baggies will be on the prowl for fresh blood after narrowly missing out on the play-offs at the end of last term, although some would argue that they don't need to do too much in the transfer market considering their rise under Carlos Corberan.

However, they could potentially cash in on a few players this summer and even if they don't, they could benefit from adding depth to some positions to ensure they can cope with injuries and make sure their bench options can make an impact.

They won't be alone in the race to sign Nakamba though, with Luton Town also believed to be interested in getting a deal over the line for him following his successful loan spell at Kenilworth Road.

He played his part in getting the Hatters to the Premier League - and Rob Edwards will want to do everything he can to bring the Villa man back to Bedfordshire in time for their first campaign in the top flight.

How long does Marvelous Nakamba have left on his Aston Villa contract?

The 29-year-old hasn't exactly been a key player for Villa and it would be difficult to see him become a key part of Unai Emery's plans for next season either.

With this, Albion may be able to negotiate a cheap loan or permanent deal to take him away from their Midlands rivals regardless of his contract situation.

His deal expires in 12 months and that will limit the amount Emery's side will be able to demand for him. But considering his contract runs out next year, Villa may be reluctant to sanction another loan exit for the midfielder.

Would Marvelous Nakamba be a good signing for West Brom?

With Jake Livermore departing, they could benefit from having more depth in the middle of the park, although Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu, Nathaniel Chalobah and Taylor Gardner-Hickman are available as options.

Gardner-Hickman may be required at right-back if Darnell Furlong sustains an injury or is sold, so it would definitely make sense to sign Nakamba if one of their midfielders or Furlong departed.

But it would be difficult to see Albion forking out the amount needed to lure the Villa man to The Hawthorns, unless Emery's side decided to rip up his contract and let him leave as a free agent.

He's certainly a top-quality player and that's why the Baggies are right to have him on their radar - but they may want to address their forward department first before they consider a move for the Zimbabwean.

Daryl Dike's injury record means they should be looking to add another striker to their squad, especially if Karlan Grant leaves or takes up a wing role next term.