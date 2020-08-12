West Brom join Leeds United in race to sign defender ahead of 2020/21 campaign

West Brom have reportedly joined Leeds United in the race to sign Gent defender Milad Mohammadi according to Football Insider.

The left-back made 24 appearances for the Belgian side in the 2019/20 season, and it appears as though his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed.

It is also claimed by Football Insider that a fee of £6.3million will be enough to reach an agreement with Gent for Mohammadi’s services this summer.

The Baggies will be preparing for life in the Premier League next season, after they won promotion from the Championship under the management of Slaven Bilic.

West Brom finished second in the Championship table, as a 2-2 draw with QPR proved to be enough to see them beat Brentford to the last remaining automatic promotion spot.

Bilic will be eager to add to his squad during the summer transfer window, as they look to avoid a swift return to the second tier of English football.

It has previously been reported by The Telegraph that Kieran Gibbs is likely to leave the club in the summer, with Bilic making the left-back surplus to requirements.

The Verdict:

This could be a decent addition to their squad.

West Brom are definitely going to need to sign additional options in defence ahead of the new season, especially if they’re to move on the likes of Kieran Gibbs.

Mohammadi has impressed me whilst with Gent, and I think he’d be more than capable of making the step up to the Premier League in the future.

Only time will tell as to which club will win the race to land his signature though, with Leeds also interested in striking a deal with the Belgian club.