West Brom line up £1.5m Championship raid

West Bromwich Albion are plotting a move to sign Joe Williams from Wigan Athletic, with the deal worth a potential £1.5m.

These two sides were Championship rivals last season, but they are preparing for very different challenges in 2020/21.

For Slaven Bilic and West Brom, they are back in the Premier League after promotion, whilst Wigan’s administration has left the managerless and heading back into League One after a 12-point deduction.

And, it appears that West Brom are looking to take advantage of Wigan’s situation by luring Williams to the Hawthorns.

As per Football Insider, West Brom are plotting a move to sign Williams, who could be available for just £1.5m this summer in a cut-price deal.

Williams has two years left on his deal at the DW Stadium, but he’s impressed at Championship level and played a big part in leaving Paul Cook’s side heading for mid-table last season before administration hit.

The 23-year-old played 38 times in the Championship, registering four assists from midfield. He also scored a goal in the 8-0 rout against Hull City back in July.

Jake Livermore and Romain Sawyers were West Brom’s midfield pair of choice during the 2019/20 campaign as they finished runners-up to Leeds United.

The Verdict

Williams was excellent for Wigan last season and with the Latics heading for League One, he’s surely not going to be going with them.

He’s a more than capable midfielder and, at 23, he’s only going to get better from here and might cut it in the Premier League.

There’s good options available to Bilic, but Williams has qualities that will complement the passing of Livermore and Sawyers, with his energy infectious.

It might be worth a punt, especially with the price in mind.

