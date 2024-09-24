This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Jed Wallace may have to come to terms with the fact that he is now a fringe option for the Baggies due to the form of Tom Fellows.

Wallace has had a brilliant time with West Brom, now entering his third season, but due to the performances of Fellows, his game time looks to be limited.

The 30-year-old winger has been a Championship hero for the Baggies and Millwall, and after starting his career with Portsmouth, it was loosely reported in the summer that Pompey were looking to resign their former asset, now in the Championship, but ended any interest, prioritising a defender as the window came to a close - quite how concrete that link actually was had been questioned by The News.

Wallace is contracted at the Hawthorns until the summer of 2026, but if he is in search for more time on the pitch, a move could be the best decision for all parties.

Come January, we could see Championship clubs gain the interest of Wallace as he ticks all the boxes for many teams.

"It wouldn't be a surprise" - West Brom view on potential Wallace transfer decision

FLW's West Bromwich Albion fan pundit, Callum Burgess, wouldn't be shocked if the veteran winger did depart the Hawthorns soon, and can see his impact only coming from the bench.

"It's an interesting case, because, on the outside looking in, you think that Wallace is a proven Championship player, having many goals and assists over many seasons.

"His form did take a tail off, which hasn't helped his case, and with the likes of Tom Fellows taking the Hawthorns by storm, he's now solidified his place on the right-wing. He's made it his own.

"The only time you could see Wallace actually being involved is coming off the bench in that striker role, which he did quite a bit last season.

"It wouldn't be a surprise to see Wallace move on at some point, whether it is in the next 12 months or January.

"He made some interesting comments after the game on Saturday along the lines of, his main goal this season is to help West Bromwich Albion get promoted, and he recognises himself as a squad player, and he won't be starting every week.

"With Fellows being such a young and exciting player, it will be unlikely Wallace gets a look in, but he will be on the radar of many Championship clubs to try and get a deal done.

"I doubt he will be someone to kick up a fuss on the sidelines and will look to contribute where possible."

Wallace should look to move after Fellows' rise

The 30-year-old has had a brilliant career at this level and has endured a successful time at almost every club he's played for.

Wallace's all-time career statistics as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Millwall 260 42 49 Portsmouth 121 30 12 West Brom 100 12 13 Wolves 23 1 3

But now, with 21-year-old Fellows cementing his place on the right-wing, the likelihood is that Wallace is limited to a squad option.

Fellows is young and has high potential, which could skyrocket, and his ability is proving to be exactly what Carlos Corberan loves in his team.

Five appearances this season have all come off the bench for Wallace, just scraping over 90 minutes in all of these encounters combined.

He still has ability, no doubt, and his performances last season certainly back that up, after being involved for the majority of West Brom's play-off campaign, being a leader and contributing to 11 goals.

But, Wallace should look to move on, and if West Brom want to get a fee for the winger, a January move may look to be the best solution for all parties.

Portsmouth's 'interest' came at bad timing with other requirements, but if Wallace had the chance to return to the club where he started his career, it's probably unlikely he would pass it up.

Still, Wallace is a part of the Baggies squad and is so far getting on with his football, showing the true professional he is.