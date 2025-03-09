Come the end of the Championship season, West Brom will have key decisions to make about who departs The Hawthorns.

The Baggies recently released their annual accounts for the 2023/24 season, showing that they had made a loss of £33.9 million.

Albion aren’t believed to breach financial fair play regulations, specifically profit and sustainability rules, particularly as the club were placed under an EFL-imposed business plan last summer.

Despite the financial outlook improving over a gradual period under Shilen Patel, the Black Country outfit still need to tread carefully with their finances, with a number of high-earners still needing to leave to balance the books.

With this in mind, Football League World highlights the two West Brom players who should depart B71 this summer.

Out: Jed Wallace

First up on the list is club captain Jed Wallace, who has failed to establish himself as a regular first-team starter due to Tom Fellows’ rise up the ranks.

Wallace has seen himself drop to more of a squad player due to his underwhelming tally of attacking returns over the last couple of seasons, with the 30-year-old recording only six goals and five assists from 45 second tier appearances last campaign.

Under a combination of Carlos Corberan and now Tony Mowbray, Wallace has still been used more often than not off the substitutes' bench, and now the former Millwall man is missing an important part of West Brom’s final run-in after suffering a calf injury.

Estimated by Capology to earn a weekly wage of £25,000, Wallace’s poor attacking returns and unreliability to stay fit are two causes of concern for Albion, who must deeply consider parting ways if they are to recruit younger players who can thrive at a second tier level.

With Wallace showing no signs of getting back to his best and forcing his way into gaining regular starts, he is a priority West Brom should be eyeing up to sell so they can reinvest key funds for the squad in either the Championship or Premier League.

Wallace should have suitors too, with fellow Championship outfit Luton Town, and one of Wallace’s former employers in Portsmouth registering an interest at the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

Out: Grady Diangana

Alongside Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana is another senior figure who has attracted transfer interest and could be a priority sell due to his lack of consistency on the pitch.

Since registering eight goals and six assists to help Albion clinch promotion back to the top flight under Slaven Bilic, the former West Ham has struggled to hit similar heights, with injury issues also hampering his stay in the Black Country.

Despite being a regular performer in the Baggies team, Diangana only recorded seven strikes over three seasons after he made a permanent switch, with the Congolese international cutting a largely frustrating figure for the Albion faithful.

Grady Diangana West Brom record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 Championship 31 8 7 2020/21 Premier League 21 1 0 2021/22 Championship 42 2 1 2022/23 Championship 35 4 3 2023/24 Championship 38 7 8

Diangana’s contract does run down at the end of the season, with this seeming the best opportunity for Albion to part ways with the forward.

Given Tony Mowbray’s track record of developing young players, the club could use these spare funds to recruit a younger and more promising winger who can improve their game and reach higher levels than Diangana in a blue and white shirt.

If Albion wish to kick on with their project under controlling shareholder Shilen Patel, then they must ensure players like Diangana leave, as he has been one of numerous figures to be part of the decay of the club and not producing many standout moments in recent times.