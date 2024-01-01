Highlights Jeremy Sarmiento has returned to Brighton after his loan spell at West Brom, leaving a gap in the squad.

West Brom's transfer plans may be affected by financial issues, but they are hoping to make two new forward signings.

Sarmiento's departure will impact the team, but they have emerged from injury issues and are aiming for a top six finish in the league.

Jeremy Sarmiento has been recalled by Brighton and has returned to his parent club.

West Brom have confirmed on their club website that the Ecuador international has departed the Championship side following a decision by Roberto de Zerbi’s side.

Sarmiento made 20 league appearances for Albion, including seven starts, contributing two goals.

He suffered an injury early in his time at the Hawthorns but recovered to become a useful squad player in Carlos Corberan’s first team.

However, he has departed the Midlands outfit after the Seagulls triggered a recall clause in their loan deal for the player, which became active on 1 January.

West Brom’s January transfer plans

This will come as a blow to the Spaniard, who will be unsure of what kind of transfer funds will be made available to him during the winter market.

Financial issues behind the scenes at West Brom have caused issues in the club’s ability to maintain competitiveness in the transfer window.

However, according to Lewis Cox, it is hoped that Albion will be able to make two new forward additions before the market closes at the end of the month.

It remains to be seen who will arrive in Sarmiento’s place.

The second tier club is currently up for sale, which may also have a big impact on the kind of spending they can afford this January, as Guochuan Lai looks to part ways with his ownership of the team.

The Ecuadorian was likely recalled due to the injury issues Brighton are struggling with at the moment.

A number of key first team players are currently absent at the Amex Stadium, which has left de Zerbi’s team looking a little thin.

Sarmiento’s return will help ease those issues for the time being, with the likes of Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Ansu Fati, Julio Enciso and Simon Adingra among the names on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, West Brom are looking to fight for promotion back to the Premier League.

Corberan has earned a lot of praise for his management of the team, especially amid the difficult situation behind the scenes at the Hawthorns.

The club narrowly missed out on a play-off place last year, and are now aiming to fight for a top six finish again this term.

The Baggies won their final two league games of 2023 to maintain their place inside the top six.

Victories over Norwich City and Leeds United saw the team end the calendar year on a very high note.

Impact of Sarmiento’s departure

Sarmiento made six of his seven starts for the team during the period of 28 November to 23 December, where he helped the team earn seven points during a run that saw the side hit with significant injury issues.

West Brom have come out the other side of that run with a more put together squad.

While he didn’t have the most memorable impact at West Brom, he proved a very useful figure to have in the squad and his goal sealed a win over Cardiff City which was an important three points.

His departure will be a real blow if no new signings are made, but it is a good sign that two new players are being targeted in his place.