West Bromwich Albion have enjoyed a relatively successful period since Carlos Corberan took over the reins from Steve Bruce in October 2022, at a time when the Baggies were sitting bottom of the Championship.

Having been assistant to former Leeds United icon Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, as well as guiding perennial underdogs Huddersfield Town to a second play-off final in five years before narrowly losing to Nottingham Forest at Wembley, the Spaniard has a clear know-how of what it takes to be successful in the second tier.

Therefore, it's no surprise that the West Midlands outfit are currently in the midst of a play-off battle, despite the off-field uncertainty which could potentially be coming to an end amid recent updates on the takeover front.

Whilst the aforementioned boardroom saga looks to be reaching its conclusion, another rumour which could bring uncertainty will be far from welcome for supporters in B71.

A report from Italian sports outlet TuttoMercato has claimed that the club are pursuing the chance to bring Torino's Croatian head coach Ivan Juric to the club.

The report states that a potential stay with 'Il Toro' cannot be ruled out, but West Brom are said to have offered him a contract in excess of £2m plus bonuses per season, if he is to make the switch to the West Midlands.

It continues to say that Torino's president, Urbano Cairo, hasn't fully closed off avenues which would prevent a move away from the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino for the Croatian, who is said to be weighing up his options alongside his coaching staff, given this tempting offer.

Ivan Juric's record in the dugout

The 48-year-old began his coaching career as an assistant to Gian Piero Gasperini at Italian giants Inter Milan and Palermo, before his first post as the head in the dugout came at Mantova in the 2014/15 campaign, winning 15 of 41 games in charge.

He then joined Crotone, and guided the club to Serie A for the first time ever, finishing runners-up in Serie B with a total of 82 points from 42 games, only losing six league outings all season.

Juric then endured a dramatic period with Genoa, where he was technically installed as manager on three separate occasions, despite only winning 12 of 56 games during those periods.

After re-consolidating Hellas Verona in the top flight between 2019 and 2021, Juric became Torino boss, and at present has won 39 of 107 games in charge, with his side currently sitting 10th in Serie A, with their most recent result being a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo on Saturday afternoon.

Throughout his managerial career to date, Juric has a win percentage of 35.31% as per FootyStats.

The immediate future at West Bromwich Albion

This seems a very peculiar time for such links to surface as Albion are going along nicely in the Championship, and still harbour ambitions of a return to the Premier League with Corberan at the helm.

The 40-year-old is under contract with West Brom until the summer of 2027, but as we've seen so many times, new owners like to bring in a fresh structure at the club, no matter how harsh it would seem on the Spaniard.

It was revealed by Tribal Football that Juric has stated he will leave Torino at the end of the season if they fail to qualify for any European competition, so it seems that any move will happen in the close-season.

However, if they were to reach the top flight, it would seem odd timing to make a managerial switch, regardless of Juric's pedigree in Italy.

Next up for West Bromwich Albion

The Championship sees the return of the three-game week, which means West Brom are back in action on Tuesday night.

They face Erol Bulut's Cardiff City side, as they look to record a fifth straight home league win, after a dramatic 2-2 draw against fourth-place Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon.