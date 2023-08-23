Highlights Transfer funds are limited at West Brom, so it is expected that more players will leave the club before the transfer window closes.

Alex Mowatt's time at West Brom has been disappointing, with limited playing opportunities and a loan spell at Middlesbrough. His lack of starts suggests he may be sold if an offer comes in.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman has struggled to secure a regular place in the West Brom team. The club is reportedly ready to sell him to Bristol City, along with other players, to raise transfer funds. A move may benefit his career.

With transfer funds at a premium, it would be no surprise to see a number of players leave West Bromwich Albion before the end of the transfer window on September 1st.

Carlos Corberan's side have won just one of their first three Championship games of the season, but a 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road last time out will have Baggies fans believing better results will arrive soon.

The only transfers that the West Brom boss has been able to bring in so far are the loan addition of Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton and Hove Albion and the free agent signing of Josh Maja after he was released by Bordeaux.

Seven players have left the club this summer, with the big money sale of defender Dara O'Shea to Burnley helping to raise funds while experienced Championship campaigners Jake Livermore and David Button has also moved on.

However, it is unlikely that the departures have come to an end.

Football League World has picked out two West Brom players that could leave the club before the transfer window closes.

Alex Mowatt

It would be fair to say that Alex Mowatt's move to West Brom has not gone to plan.

After enjoying an excellent 2020-21 season in which he captained Barnsley to a play-off semi-final, Mowatt joined manager Valerien Ismael in making the switch from Oakwell to the Hawthorns.

But after Ismael was replaced by Steve Bruce in February 2022 as the team struggled to adapt to the Frenchman's direct style of play, Mowatt soon found himself fighting for a place in the starting XI.

He only featured in one of the last five games of the Championship season, and was allowed to go on loan to Middlesbrough in the summer that followed.

He played sporadically during his time at the Riverside Stadium, leaving him with little option but to return to West Brom with his future in limbo.

The Doncaster-born midfielder has come on as a substitute in two of the Baggies' three league games so far this season, but his lack of starts could well signal Corberan's willingness to move Mowatt on should an offer for his services arrive.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Despite catching the eye after initially breaking into the West Brom side as a 19-year-old, Taylor Gardner-Hickman has struggled to secure a regular place in the first team since.

The versatility of Gardner-Hickman has perhaps counted against him, with the academy graduate playing in almost every position in defence and midfield already in his short career.

He only started five league games under Corberan last season after the Spaniard took charge in October 2022, and he has played just nine minutes of Championship football so far this term.

Journalist Darren Witcoop has reported that West Brom are ready to sell Gardner-Hickman to Championship rivals Bristol City, with the Baggies also keen to offload Nathaniel Chalobah and Grady Diangana in order to raise transfer funds of their own.

With Corberan seemingly determined to use the 21-year-old as an advanced midfield player in a squad that contains the likes of John Swift and Jed Wallace, his career may benefit from a move to Ashton Gate.