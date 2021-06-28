West Brom issue emphatic response to Matheus Pereira transfer report

West Bromwich Albion have rebuffed claims from the Times regarding a potential sale of Matheus Pereira to China in an official club statement.

Pereira is a player in demand after an impressive season in the Premier League, despite the campaign culminating in relegation for the Baggies.

The Brazilian scored 11 goals in 33 games and chipped in with six assists, and has since been linked with the likes of Leicester City, Leeds United and RB Leipzig.

On Sunday, though, the Times reported that a senior Albion executive attempted to negotiate a deal which would see Pereira move to China for a £25million fee.

Quiz: What was the score the last time West Brom played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 What was the score last time West Brom faced Sheffield United? 1-0 win 1-0 loss 2-1 win 2-1 loss

This move, according to the Times, would have broken FIFA regulations, avoided a tax sting and allowed Albion’s Chinese hierarchy to keep some proceeds of the sale.

But the club have come out this morning and strongly rebuffed those claims in a club statement, saying: “The club abides by all applicable laws and regulations concerning the transfer of the registrations of players and would not sanction a transfer that was not in accordance with such laws and regulations.

“Discussions about prospective transfers, that may or may not occur for many reasons, are commonplace and are confidential. Matheus Pereira was an important member of the club throughout last season and he remains registered with the club.”

Pereira has scored 20 goals and registered 22 assists in 77 games for Albion since joining from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2019.

The Verdict

This is all a bit of a mess, and what you would say is that there is no smoke without fire.

Albion seem to be in a strong position when it comes to Pereira’s future, as he is under contract for a few more years yet.

That suggests, then, that if a club do come in for him this summer, then Albion can afford to hold out for a huge fee.

Selling him to China for £25million would be a risk, though, given the implications that could come with it in regards to FIFA regulations.