Blackpool have put a £4m price tag on Jerry Yates, with a host of clubs, including West Brom and Ipswich, chasing the striker.

Will Jerry Yates leave Blackpool?

The Seasiders have just endured a disappointing season, as they were relegated from the Championship. However, Yates was one of few in the squad to emerge with credit, as he scored 14 goals and scooped the Player of the Year award at the club.

Therefore, all connected to the Bloomfield Road outfit knew that keeping the 26-year-old beyond this summer was going to be tough, and that appears to be proving the case.

That’s after the Sun claimed that Albion, Ipswich, Coventry, Luton and Bristol City are all interested in the player. Plus, they state an unnamed club has made an offer of £2.5m for Yates already, with the offer having been rejected.

The update explains that Blackpool will be holding out for £4m for their star man, whilst they won’t be under too much pressure to sell as Yates effectively has two years left on his contract due to an option in the clubs favour.

Of course, with Coventry and Luton set to play in the play-off final later this month, one of those clubs could have an advantage over others in the race to sign the ex-Rotherham man as they will be able to offer Premier League football if they pursue a move for Yates.

Interest in Yates was inevitable

We know how it works for relegated clubs now, as you’re vulnerable to losing key players, and it’s no surprise that, so many are keeping an eye on Yates following Blackpool’s drop to the third tier. Quite simply, he is too good for that level and the fact he hit 14 goals in the Championship for a struggling side shows he would be a smart signing for someone.

But, he is under contract with Blackpool, and they’re right to stand firm on their valuation of the player, and £4m doesn’t seem particularly excessive for a player of Yates’ age and pedigree. All the clubs mentioned are sure to be in the market for a number nine this summer, and Yates would fit the bill for each side mentioned.

Ultimately, this is going to come down to money, and whoever offers Blackpool the best deal for their talisman. It will be interesting to see where he does end up, and, as mentioned, whoever does land Yates will be making a shrewd addition.