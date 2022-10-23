West Brom interest in individual after Derby County exit revealed

West Brom held talks with Liam Rosenior about their vacant managerial role, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

The Baggies have been looking for a new manager since the sacking of Steve Bruce almost two weeks ago, with a number of names linked with the role.

Indeed, reports have suggested that former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan could be in line to take over at The Hawthorns in the near future.

Now however, it seems that another name who has been in contention for the role, is that of Rosenior.

According to this latest update from Nixon, West Brom have held talks with the 38-year-old as they continue their search for a new boss.

Rosenior is out of work after leaving Derby County in September following the appointment of Paul Warne as the Rams’ permanent manager, and is said to be keen to return to football swiftly.

Prior to that, Rosenior, previously a long serving coach at Pride Park, had been in interim charge of the Rams following the departure of Wayne Rooney in the summer.

Following a 2-1 defeat to Millwall on Saturday afternoon, West Brom currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, three points from safety.

The Verdict

While the Baggies may ultimately end up going a different way, Rosenior would certainly not be a bad appointment for them.

The 38-year-old has an excellent reputation as a coach, and also looked to be doing a reasonably solid job as the main man with Derby at the start of this season prior to his departure.

As a result, you do feel his experience could mean he is well placed to make a positive impact for West Brom, especially with the challenging situation they find themselves in.

Given he is a free agent, his immediate availability could also have been useful for the Baggies, so it does make sense that this is an option they appear to have looked into.