West Brom interest in 22-year-old teased by journalist

Journalist Alan Nixon has seemingly confirmed that West Bromwich Albion still hold an interest in signing Wigan Athletic full back Antonee Robinson, with the Baggies being one of a number of clubs that are said to be tracking the 22-year-old.

Robinson is said to be a man in demand this summer, with the American defender’s solid form for the Latics this term having attracted the attentions of the Baggies, West Ham United and Leicester City in recent weeks.

A seven-time American international, Robinson is said to be one of two Wigan players that Slaven Bilic is rumoured to be interested in, with Nixon today confirming the links on Twitter:

The 22-year-old of course came desperately close to sealing his departure from the DW Stadium back in January of this year, before his protracted move to Italian giants AC Milan fell through due to medical reasons.

Robinson has been almost ever present for the Latics this term, appearing in 39 games across all competitions for Paul Cook prior to the latter’s resignation as manager.

The Verdict

These rumours will certainly come as no surprise to West Brom fans, with the Baggies having been heavily linked with a move for Robinson in recent weeks due to the player’s sparkling showings in the Championship this term.

The Baggies certainly sit in a strong position to acquire the full back, with the Hawthorns club seemingly in the market for new defenders following the departure of Nathan Ferguson to Crystal Palace.

Furthermore, Bilic has shown a true willingness to put faith in young players during his time at the club, which could potentially be a big pull for Robinson as he mulls up his next move.

Playing time is sure to be the decisive factor of any move coming to fruition, with the left back having broken into the national team back in 2018.