West Brom insider delivers transfer update on linked 27-y/o

In an Athletic Q&A with West Bromwich Albion correspondent Steve Madeley, it’s been revealed that the Baggies are now unlikely to sign Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb.

The Albion were interested in the forward in the January window as they looked to add to their already decent attacking arsenal but, instead, Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki were signed in the market.

Both had enjoyed decent starts to their time at Albion, too, before the break in play thanks to the current global pandemic.

And, the pair’s start in mind, it seems as though the Baggies are no longer interested in Orsic with Madeley revealing:

“It’s highly unlikely that Albion will go back in for the Dinamo Zagreb forward.”

The Verdict

Orsic would have been an intriguing signing to bring in to the club given he would have represented an unknown quantity but, in the end, Albion opted to bring in players that already knew the league well and would have been familiar with the promotion chase.

Of course, it remains to be seen just what happens with the rest of the season but fans will be confident enough that the January window saw Albion do business that should see them get promoted and, therefore, little is set to be said about Orsic in the near future.