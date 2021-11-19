West Brom injury update issued ahead of Huddersfield clash as fresh blow emerges

West Bromwich Albion are set to welcome back most of their injured players for their trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday – but Kenneth Zohore will play no part for the next few months.

The Baggies had multiple casualties before the international break but a period of rest and recuperation has seen plenty of those nursed back to health.

One of the most important returns will be summer signing Alex Mowatt, who has been confirmed as available by head coach Valerien Ismael after recovering from a foot issue, which has seen the midfielder absent for five straight matches.

His midfield partner Jake Livermore is also fit to play a part against the Terriers and after suffering a slight injury scare during the international break, Jayson Molumby has also recovered.

The two known long-term injuries of Kean Bryan and Dara O’Shea remain but joining them in the treatment room is Zohore, who is out of favour at The Hawthorns.

The Dane has appeared just twice in the league for Albion and despite Ismael recently refusing to rule out the striker being a part of his plans again, Zohore will now spend the next two months on the sidelines after picking up a muscle injury.

The Verdict

It’s good for West Brom to have some of their key players back, and whilst it’s never good for a player to get an injury at least for Ismael it’s someone who wasn’t in with a chance of playing.

However it could be a blow in terms of Zohore’s chances of finding minutes at another club in January if he hasn’t recovered from his injury by the time the mid-season transfer window closes.

The Baggies will surely be going all out for a physical striker in a few months time and that will push Zohore even further down the pecking order.

Zohore is likely to not be on cheap wages so the club could essentially end up paying the striker’s wages to just sit on the sidelines for the season which wouldn’t be ideal, but he could be a good fit for other Championship clubs if the opportunity arises to move on.