West Brom are leading Preston North End in the race to sign midfielder Isaac Price from Standard Liege this summer.

That's according to a report from journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who says the Baggies are in talks with the Belgian side about a deal for the 20-year-old.

Having come through the youth ranks with Everton, Price made a handful of appearances for the Premier League club, before moving to Standard Liege in the summer of 2023.

The midfielder was then a regular for his new club last season as they finished 12th in Belgium's top-flight, and his form has already seen him win 12 senior caps for Northern Ireland.

Isaac Price senior club career record - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Everton 3 0 0 Standard Liege 39 1 2 As of 24th July 2024

Now however, it seems as though Price could be set for a move back to the English club game this summer, as interest emerges in him from the Championship.

West Brom in pursuit of Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price

As per this latest update, West Brom are in talks with Standard Liege, about a potential deal for Price this summer.

It is thought that a move would be permanent, and could cost the Baggies around €2million (£1.7m) to complete.

Price does still have three years remaining on his contract with Belgium, securing his future with Standard Liege until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That does give his current club some scope to negotiate any offers that do come in this summer.

It is claimed that West Brom are also in talks with Price over personal terms on what could be a five-year deal, which would keep him The Hawthorns until the summer of 2029.

For his part, the suggestion is that the player himself would be open to this particular transfer.

Meanwhile, Preston North End are also said to be interested in bringing Price to the Championship this summer, although it is West Brom who are apparently leading the race for his services, and their keenness could have diminished following the signing of Iceland international Stefán Teitur Þórðarson earlier in the month.

The Baggies finished last season fifth in the Championship, but missed out on promotion after defeat to Southampton in the play-off semi-finals.

Carlos Corberan's side have so far made three first-team signings in this summer's transfer window, the first since American businessman Shilen Patel completed his takeover of the club.

Midfielder Ousmane Diakite, centre-back Torbjorn Heggem and goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith have all completed permanent moves to West Brom.

Isaac Price could be a good signing for West Brom

It does feel as though this could be a useful piece of business for West Brom if they can get it done.

They have lost the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah, Yann M'Vila and Adam Reach from their midfield options this summer, while the situation around Okay Yokuslu still feels uncertain.

As a result, the extra depth that Price would bring in that area could be helpful for Corberan, as he looks to cope with the demands of another Championship season.

At 20-years-old, there is still plenty of development to come for ex-Everton man Price, although his pedigree and top-flight experience suggests he could still do a job in the second-tier for the Baggies.

So with that in mind, it does seem that exploring a deal for Price, may well be a sensible move from West Brom, and with a fee of under £2 million set to be considered by Standard, it feels like a fair price for a player with a lot of potential.