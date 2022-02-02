West Brom in talks with 61-y/o to succeed Valerien Ismael

West Brom are in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Steve Bruce as they search for Valerien Ismael’s successor.

The Albion hierarchy made the decision to dismiss the former Barnsley chief this morning after a poor run of form that had seen the fans heavily criticise the Frenchman, with plenty of anger at the style of play.

Now, it’s about identifying his replacement and Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has revealed that Bruce is in talks to take over.

“West Brom in advanced negotiations with Steve Bruce about their head coach vacancy.”

The 61-year-old has plenty of experience in English football, including winning promotion from this level with Birmingham City and Hull City in the past, so he would represent a safe option in that sense.

Another factor that will work in Bruce’s favour is that he is available, after leaving Newcastle following their takeover earlier this season.

Whoever does take over will inherit an Albion side that are currently fifth in the table, although they are in a battle to remain in the play-off places.

The verdict

You can’t imagine this will be a potential appointment that excites West Brom fans, particularly given a major issue they had with Ismael centred on the style of play.

However, that doesn’t mean it won’t work out. The reality is that Albion’s target this season is promotion and it’s still very much a possibility given their position and the quality they boast in the squad.

Bruce has shown in the past that he can deliver at this level, so in the short-term you could argue he is what they need.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.