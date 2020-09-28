West Brom in talks over £18m deal for Championship man

West Bromwich Albion have held reportedly talks over an £18 million move for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant, which would see them sign their number one target on loan with the deal becoming permanent if they avoid relegation.

The Baggies were promoted to the top flight after finishing second in the Championship last term and picked up their first points on the season on Saturday – drawing 3-3 with Chelsea.

West Brom have looked in need of a striker throughout the summer and it is thought that Grant has been top of their shopping list.

According to the Express & Star, the Baggies have held talks an are trying to agree a deal with the Terriers that would see them see them sign the 22-year-old on loan initially and pay a £5 million loan fee.

The report claims that the deal would then become permanent should West Brom stay in the Premier League this season, with the Hawthorns paying an additional £13 million at that point.

With the loan fee included that would take the total cost of the deal to £18 million and would seem to meet the Terriers’ valuation, which is understood to have dropped to between £16 million and £18 million.

The forward, who has two years left on his current deal, has not featured for Huddersfield this season.

The Verdict

This is a deal that the Baggies need to get over the line.

They produced an impressive attacking display against Chelsea but look short of a spearhead upfront – someone that can lead the line and be a nuisance for defenders.

Grant looks as though he would be just that and a deal that sees them pay just £5 million this summer looks like a very clever one.

It would likely satisfy the Terriers as well. It meets their total valuation and provides them with either some guaranteed money down the line or the return of a key asset.