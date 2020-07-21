West Brom in pole position to sign 18-goal man amid £15m bid

West Bromwich Albion are leading the race to sign Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant, according to TEAMtalk.

Grant’s future at Huddersfield looks uncertain beyond this term, with the Yorkshire Post reporting on Sunday that the club are set to sell the striker for £15m, following a bid from an unnamed Championship side.

According to TEAMtalk, West Brom could be that club, with the Baggies understood to be leading the race for the 22-year-old.

West Brom were previously linked with a move for Grant as per Sky Sports, with Slaven Bilic looking to add more firepower to his squad ahead of a potential return to the Premier League.

Grant has been on fire for Huddersfield despite the Terriers’ struggles this season, scoring 18 goals in 42 Championship appearances.

The striker has scored 22 goals in 56 games for Town since making the move from Charlton Athletic last season, and is under contract until 2022, with the club retaining the option to extend that by another year.

A win for West Brom against Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday will see them win promotion back to the Premier League.

The Verdict

Grant could be an excellent signing for West Brom, and it looks as if they are the club to have bid for the striker.

To score 18 goals for a relegation-threatened side in the Championship is hugely impressive, and it shows that Grant is a natural goalscorer capable of finding the net for an even better side.

