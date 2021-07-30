West Brom in pole position to secure transfer agreement with 28-year-old

West Bromwich Albion are closing in on the signing of former Sheffield Wednesday winger Adam Reach according to Birmingham Live, after fending off interest from Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Reach, 28, has been a free agent since the beginning of this month after being released by the Owls following their relegation to the third tier, but was a solid and reliable player for Darren Moore’s side for five seasons.

He joined from Middlesbrough for a £5m fee back in 2016 and appeared as a regular starter for the now-League One side up until this summer, scoring five goals and picking up three assists in 44 second-tier appearances last term.

The winger’s possible free transfer to The Hawthorns was first revealed by The Sun’s Alan Nixon last week, with the Baggies likely to be operating within a tight budget until key assets Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira leave the club.

The Brazilian is pushing for a move this summer after being one of the Baggies’ star players in the Premier League last term, potentially opening up a place on the wing for Reach to claim, although it’s currently unknown how much playing time he would get under manager Valerien Ismael.

Regardless of this, West Brom now look to have stolen a march on Championship competitors Blackburn Rovers who are also on the prowl for a wide man after Harvey Elliot’s return to Liverpool in the summer.

He will join Alex Mowatt, Quevin Castro and loanee Matt Clarke as the West Midlands side’s fourth signing of the summer if he puts pen to paper on a deal.

The Verdict:

This move could be unpopular with some fans who may have wanted a more high-profile move, but having depth in the Championship is just as important as quality and Reach is likely to be a good squad player for the Baggies if he joins.

At 28, he has age and a wealth of Championship experience on his side, so this is a signing that should be welcomed and if he can prove to be as reliable at The Hawthorns as he was at Hillsborough, there’s every chance of him making a good impression for a side wanting to win promotion back to the Premier League.

His time at West Brom would probably be over after just a year if they achieve promotion and Reach doesn’t make a big impact during the next campaign, but this is a great move for the winger who will want to force himself into the starting lineup.

And after suffering relegation with Sheffield Wednesday last term, there will be no lack of motivation for him to do well this season. He has a point to prove to doubters – and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him thrive under Ismael.