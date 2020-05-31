West Brom in multiple club race to sign PL-proven forward

According to Teamtalk, West Bromwich Albion, Stoke City and Derby County are in the race to sign Steven Fletcher in the summer, with the experienced striker on the brink of leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the moment.

The Scottish international has Premier League experience having played for the likes of Wolves and Sunderland in the top flight and has also had a productive season in front of goal for the Owls – though their form overall has not been consistent enough to challenge for the play-offs.

And, with that and financial strain at the club, it looks as though they might not be able to get Fletcher on a new contract and keep him at Hillsborough, as much as they would want to.

With that in mind, he could be available for a free transfer and the Albion are thought to be keen on him, as well as the Rams and the Potters.

The Verdict

If Fletcher is available this summer, he would be worth a look as a potential bargain signing to boost a squad.

Albion have the best chance to offer Premier League football next season, too, and he may well fancy one last crack at the top flight if he does leave the Steel City.