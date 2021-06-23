West Brom in multi-club battle eyeing move for Newcastle United man

The clubs wanting to sign Matty Longstaff on loan this summer is in double figures, with West Bromwich Albion reportedly in the hunt to sign the Newcastle United man.

The Baggies will be looking to add to their side where they can this summer as they look to bounce back from their relegation out of the Premier League into the Championship quickly and aim for a promotion challenge.

It remains to be seen who exactly is going to arrive but, according to Chronicle Live, Matty Longstaff is on the Albion’s list of potential targets – though they are far from alone in being interested in him.

The report reveals that Newcastle feel the time is right for the midfielder to head out on loan to aid his progression as a footballer and there is no shortage of potential suitors, with over 10 clubs interested in potentially bringing him in.

The Verdict

It’s a wise move from Newcastle to look to get Longstaff more minutes as he is a decent midfielder but needs more exposure to senior football to really start fulfilling the potential that he has.

We’ll have to see exactly where he ends up but the Albion are keen and you would suggest a move to The Hawthorns wouldn’t be a bad option at all.

Quiz: Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for West Brom?

1 of 20 Did Claudio Yacob ever score a goal for West Brom? Yes No