In a summer of overhauls unlike many in West Bromwich Albion's recent history, one defensive dueler has undoubtedly been the standout signing and blessed the Baggies in more ways than just on the pitch.

West Brom's £525k summer signing of Torjborn Heggem has been a refreshing throwback to the shrewd business historically associated with the West Midlands side, discovering an overseas gem for just a fraction of the fee demanded in the English market.

Quickly cementing himself in Carlos Corberan's side, Heggem's versatility – being able to play both the left-back and centre-back positions – is one of many reasons the summer signing has fast developed into a fans' favourite, the standout being his clear comparisons to former West Brom talisman, Jonas Olsson.

The Nordic defender has registered the third most minutes out of the entire West Brom squad this campaign with 1325, only 25 less than stand-in skipper, Darnell Furlong, and the man in between the sticks, Alex Palmer, both of whom have played every minute this season.

The 25-year-old's superb start has not gone unnoticed in wider circles either, with Heggem receiving his maiden Norway call-up in October and again returning to the camp in November to play 87 minutes in a 4-1 victory over Slovenia, and 30 minutes in Norway's 5-0 pasting of Kazakhstan, a result that has seen them soar to the top tier of the Nations League.

But as Heggem's stock rises, especially succeeding his stand-out showings during Albion's defensive injury crisis as of late, the future of an Albion defensive duo is no longer as certain as before, with Corberan afforded more time and more freedom to consider a looming decision.

That duo is Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi.

Strong servants for the Baggies that may have finally met their match

The 33-year-old Englishman and 31-year-old Super Eagle, have been key members of the West Brom ranks during both turbulent periods at the club, and stand-out seasons, with both playing a part in Albion's promotion success in the 2019/20 campaign.

But as the Baggies seek to repeat that return to the promised land of the Premier League, a decision will have to be made on the senior duo with both entering the final six months of their contracts, which would signal six years as a Baggie for Bartley, and five for Ajayi.

However, even with an automatic extension for Bartley based on appearances, what may initially have appeared as a simple choice with the two being familiar faces in the West Brom back-line is gratefully no longer so, with Heggem ensuring Carlos Corberan can be more selective in deciding his future duo.

Torjborn Heggem, Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi defensive stats per 90 2024/25 (Fotmob) Player Minutes Played Tackles Won Tackles Won % Duels Won Recoveries Torjborn Heggem 1325 1.15 60.7% 5.64 3.19 Kyle Bartley 900 0.40 57.1% 4.30 2.90 Semi Ajayi 1062 0.34 40% 3.56 2.97

Heggem's defensive prowess has made him an indispensable member of Corberan's squad, achieving the most tackles and even shining in West Brom's recent woes, earning 4 clean sheets from the previous 7 games.

Considering that the Nord is also still only 25, it stands to reason he would logically be a primary prospect in the rebuild of the Baggies, and if this were to be in his favoured centre-back position, it leaves only one spot for Bartley and Ajayi to fight for.

Heggem performances allow West Brom to continue summer transfer strategy in the hunt for promotion

The summer of 2024 marked a clear statement in a shift of culture within West Bromwich Albion as new owner, Shilen Patel, sought to steady the ship that for a while, looked as though it was going down.

Reducing their annual payroll by £2,544,000 and offloading high earners such as Cedric Kipre, Adam Reach and Okay Yokuslu, Patel has managed to keep Albion afloat, but by signalling an end to the big contracts that recognisable names command, and instead pursuing unknown prospects commanding a fraction of the fee.

West Brom estimated gross salary p/w (Capology) Salary Rank/Player: Estimated Weekly Salary 13.Semi Ajayi £16,538 15.Kyle Bartley £15,000 21.Torjborn Heggem £8,000

Bartley and Ajayi are by no means part of the problem plaguing the Midlands side as Bartley especially is a leadership figure within the West Brom dressing room, having filled in as captain previously, but as the two approach the tail-end of their careers, they are unlikely to ask for salary decreases either.

But thanks to Torjborn Heggem, the bar has been raised in defensive performances for the Baggies, a bar the senior duo will have to match as they try to convince Carlos Corberan they deserve to stay.