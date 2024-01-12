Highlights After years of financial struggles, West Bromwich Albion may soon have new owners at The Hawthorns.

Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai's funding dried up, resulting in loans and money being taken from the club for his other businesses.

Florida-based businessman Shilen Patel is in advanced talks for a £60 million deal to buy the club, raising hopes for a successful takeover.

After months of talks and potential false dawns, West Bromwich Albion could soon be welcoming new owners to The Hawthorns.

Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai - who has been pretty much AWOL from the club for over a year - took over from Jeremy Peace in 2016, but his funding of the club dried up, loans were taken out and money was even taken from the club for his other businesses.

Lai backed former Baggies manager Valerien Ismael with the £7 million signing of Daryl Dike in January 2022, but that was the last significant transaction in the transfer market that he signed off on, with the Frenchman's successor Steve Bruce getting nowhere near the same funds.

Since October 2022, the Action For Albion group have been protesting over Lai's running of the club, and a £20 million loan taken out from MSD Holdings in December of that year was a sign that there was no more money coming from China, hence the need for a takeover.

West Brom in advanced talks with Patel for takeover

As of now, that hasn't happened as for months there has been speculation of multiple parties being interested yet no real movement when it comes to actual proper talks.

However, it appears that there is finally a preferred bidder to take the club from Lai's hands, with The Telegraph's John Percy reporting that Florida-based businessman Shilen Patel is in advanced talks over a £60 million deal to buy the Midlands outfit.

Patel is set to be granted a period of exclusivity to sign off on a deal with Lai and his associates for Albion, and Percy claims that there is more optimism now than ever that a takeover will finally be agreed in the near future.

Percy's report claims that Patel founded software company HealthAxis Group, which is based in Tampa Bay, and he has assumed control recently of the family businesses, with his father being Dr Kiran Patel, who has a net worth of $400 million and sold Well Care for $200 million in 2002,

Who is Shilen Patel?

As mentioned, Patel founded HealthAxis Group and was the CEO from 2011 until 2022, according to his personal LinkedIn page.

Patel has also held other roles during that time period, including being the CEO and founder of Renew Medical Supplies in 2009 and is the current chairman of the TIF Tampa Bay Angel Fund and the chairman of Florida-based Central Bank.

He is also currently the Principal of the 'Drs Kiran & Pallavi Patel Family Office', which is claimed to boast $2 billion worth of Assets Under Management in hospitality, real estate, private equity and other ventures.

And Patel has long wanted to invest in a football club, stating in an interview in 2022 that he has a goal to be the owner of a club or franchise, but at the time of writing he had not been successful.